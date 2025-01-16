Starting This February, FOX Sports to Air Live Coverage of LIV Golf League’s 14-Tournament Global Schedule with Events throughout the U.S., Asia, Australia, Europe and Latin America

Many of Golf’s Biggest Names Showcased on FOX Sports in 2025 – Highlighted by Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Phil Mickelson, Jon Rahm and More

Los Angeles, New York, London and West Palm Beach, Fla — FOX Sports and LIV Golf today announced a multi-year media rights agreement that will deliver live coverage of LIV Golf League competition to viewers throughout the U.S. beginning this February with the start of LIV Golf’s third official League season.



Throughout the season, all three days of LIV Golf tournament competition will air live across the FOX family of networks, with more than half of the League’s schedule airing on FOX or FS1. Select rounds will air on FS2, FOX Business Network and the FOX Sports App, with nearly all of the LIV Golf season’s 210 hours of competition carried live across FOX Sports platforms. All LIV Golf coverage will also be streamed on the FOX Sports App and to LIV Golf+ app subscribers.



“We are thrilled to partner with FOX Sports, one of the preeminent broadcast networks in the world,” said LIV Golf CEO Scott O’Neil. “LIV Golf is getting bigger and bolder, and this relationship signals the next phase of growth as our League joins the company of the nation’s premier sports leagues and conferences. I want to thank the FOX Sports team who share our vision for the future of golf, a new model that is redefining how the sport is experienced. LIV Golf is drawing a younger, more active and tech-savvy fan base, and as our players and teams prepare for LIV Golf’s biggest season yet, this agreement will take our broadcast to new heights.”

“FOX Sports is excited to broadcast the LIV Golf League, showcasing athletes at the top of their game competing at an elite level for viewers across the nation,” said Jordan Bazant, Executive Vice President, FOX Sports. “The addition of LIV Golf is a natural fit for FOX Sports’ prominent slate of big events, world-class names and premium sports coverage.”

"Having FOX Sports on board is a huge win for LIV Golf,” said Brooks Koepka, captain of Smash GC. “They know how to bring sports to life, and I’m pumped to see how they showcase what makes our game so unique. It’s awesome to have a partner that shares our vision, and I think the fans are going to love what’s coming."



“This partnership is a huge step forward for LIV Golf and our fans as it will help bring our tournaments to a broader audience,” said Jon Rahm, Legion XIII captain. “FOX Sports has a reputation for delivering world-class sports coverage and I’m confident they will elevate the experience for everyone watching. I believe FOX Sports shares our commitment to pushing boundaries and innovating, and I can’t wait to see how this collaboration connects more fans to our sport.”

LIV Golf broadcasts will continue to be produced with its in-house team, maintaining its distinctive live leaderboard, enhanced drone coverage, statistics-driven graphics, and fast-paced coverage featuring nearly twice as many golf shots per hour than traditional golf coverage. The LIV on-air announce team will see its acclaimed on-air talent squad return, with Arlo White leading play-by-play alongside analysts David Feherty and Jerry Foltz in the booth, with Dom Boulet and Su-Ann Heng providing coverage on the course.



LIV Golf's Club 54 pre- and post-round shows will once again be hosted by Christian Crosby with analysis from Rachel Drummond, Jerry Foltz, Su-Ann Heng, and Dom Boulet. The pre- and post-round programs will be featured live on FOX Sports’ platforms or otherwise on the LIV Golf+ app. LIV Golf’s groundbreaking Any Shot, Any Time technology will be available exclusively to LIV Golf+ subscribers, giving fans the ability to select exactly which golfers, teams or groups they want to watch at any given time, continuing to drive new engagement and innovation for the sport. Subscribers to LIV Golf+ will also have access to exclusive video on demand content and all rounds of LIV Golf competition 24 hours after completion.

The LIV Golf League features an exciting blend of individual and team competition that has supercharged the sport, redefined how golf is experienced and captivated fans worldwide. Each tournament features 54 holes played over three rounds with shotgun starts, where all teams begin play simultaneously on different holes. The League’s 13 four-player teams feature a collective 14 major champions with a combined 28 major championships and are led by many of the biggest stars in the game, including: 2024 LIV Golf Individual Champion, Jon Rahm (Legion XIII), 2024 Team Champion Ripper GC captain Cameron Smith, Bryson DeChambeau (Crushers GC), Brooks Koepka (Smash GC), Phil Mickelson (HyFlyers GC), Dustin Johnson (4Aces GC), Sergio Garcia (Fireballs GC), Joaquin Niemann (Torque GC), and many more.



About LIV Golf

The LIV Golf League is the world’s only global golf league featuring 13 teams, a 14-tournament schedule, and many of the world’s best golfers. Launched in 2022, the League was designed to expand the sport on a global level and create new value within the golfing ecosystem while enhancing the game’s societal impact. A landmark investment by LIV Golf also launched The International Series, a set of 10 enhanced events sanctioned by the Asian Tour, with elevated prize funds in world-class destinations, offering a pathway for leading professional and amateur golfers from around the world into the LIV Golf League. Only three years into operations and with tournaments across North and Latin Americas, Asia, Australia, the Middle East and Europe, LIV Golf remains committed to developing the sport at every level and exposing more people to the positive virtues of the game through its unique blend of intense competition and entertainment.



LIV Golf is owned and operated by LIV Golf Investments whose vision and mission are centered around making holistic and sustainable investments to enhance the global golf ecosystem and unlock the sport’s untapped worldwide potential.



About FOX Sports

FOX Sports is the umbrella entity representing Fox Corporation’s wide array of multi-platform US-based sports assets. Built with brands capable of reaching more than 100 million viewers in a single weekend, the business has ownership and interests in linear television networks, digital and mobile programming, broadband platforms, multiple web sites, joint-venture businesses and several licensing relationships. FOX Sports includes the sports television arm of the FOX Network; FS1, FS2, FOX Soccer Plus and FOX Deportes. FOX Sports’ digital properties include FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports App, which provides live streaming video of FOX Sports content, instant scores, stats and alerts to iOS and Android devices. Also included in FOX Sports’ portfolio are FOX’s interests in joint-venture businesses Big Ten Network and the UFL and a licensing agreement that established the FOX Sports Radio Network.



