Billings grew 15% year over year to $1.78 billion1

Unified SASE ARR up 22% and Security Operations ARR up 35%, year over year2

GAAP operating margin of 28%

Non-GAAP operating margin of 33%1

Raised 2025 full year billings guidance midpoint by $100 million

Fortinet® (Nasdaq: FTNT), a global cybersecurity leader driving the convergence of networking and security, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

“Our strong second quarter performance and consistent track record of growth are a direct result of our continued innovation and customer-first strategy, enabling us to beat our billings guidance for the quarter and raise our full year billings outlook,” said Ken Xie, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Fortinet. “We are the industry leader in network security, with the most deployed firewalls worldwide, a New-Generation SASE Firewall, and recognized leadership in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for SASE Platforms. This recognition, along with our strong business momentum, financial outlook, innovation, and leadership across five separate network security Magic Quadrant™ reports, underscores the strength of our AI-driven security approach and the strategic advantage of our unified FortiOS operating system.”

Recent Market Leadership Highlights

Recognized as a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for SASE Platforms, #1 in the Critical Capabilities for SASE Platforms report for the Secure Branch Network Modernization use case, and the only vendor in five different network security Magic Quadrant™ reports.

Expanded FortiCloud with three new natively integrated services: FortiIdentity, FortiDrive, and FortiConnect.

Recognized as the Overall Leader in the Westlands Advisory IT/OT Network Protection Platform Navigator 2025™ report for the third time in a row.

Named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Wired and Wireless LAN Infrastructure for the second year in a row.

Recognized as a Gartner Peer Insights™ Customers’ Choice for SD-WAN for the sixth consecutive year and for Endpoint Protection for the third consecutive year.

Crossed 1,400 issued patents worldwide, and over 500 issued and pending AI patents, driven by R&D investments.

Guidance

For the third quarter of 2025, Fortinet currently expects:

Revenue in the range of $1.670 billion to $1.730 billion

Billings in the range of $1.760 billion to $1.840 billion

Non-GAAP gross margin in the range of 80.0% to 81.0%

Non-GAAP operating margin in the range of 32.5% to 33.5%

Diluted non-GAAP net income per share in the range of $0.62 to $0.64, assuming a non-GAAP effective tax rate of 18%. This assumes a diluted share count of 772 million to 776 million.

For the fiscal year 2025, Fortinet currently expects:

Revenue in the range of $6.675 billion to $6.825 billion

Service revenue in the range of $4.550 billion to $4.650 billion

Billings in the range of $7.325 billion to $7.475 billion

Non-GAAP gross margin in the range of 79.0% to 81.0%

Non-GAAP operating margin in the range of 32.0% to 33.5%

Diluted non-GAAP net income per share in the range of $2.47 to $2.53, assuming a non-GAAP effective tax rate of 18%. This assumes a diluted share count of 773 million to 777 million.

These statements are forward looking and actual results may differ materially. Refer to the Forward-Looking Statements section below for information on the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements.

Our guidance with respect to non-GAAP financial measures excludes stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, gain on intellectual property matters, gain on bargain purchase related to acquisition, gain from an equity method investment and a tax adjustment required for an effective tax rate on a non-GAAP basis, which differs from the GAAP effective tax rate. We have not reconciled our guidance with respect to non-GAAP financial measures to the corresponding GAAP measures because certain items that impact these measures are uncertain or out of our control, or cannot be reasonably predicted. Accordingly, a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the corresponding GAAP measures is not available without unreasonable effort.

Conference Call Details

Third Quarter 2025 Conference Participation Schedule:

Deutsche Bank Technology Conference

August 27, 2025

Citi Global TMT Conference

September 5, 2025

Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference

September 11, 2025

Members of Fortinet’s management team are expected to present at these conferences and discuss the latest company strategies and initiatives. Fortinet’s conference presentations are expected to be available via webcast on the company’s website. To access the most updated information, pre-register and listen to the webcast of each event, please visit the Investor Presentation & Events page of Fortinet’s website at https://investor.fortinet.com/events-and-presentations. The schedule is subject to change.

About Fortinet

Fortinet (Nasdaq: FTNT) is a driving force in the evolution of cybersecurity and the convergence of networking and security. Our mission is to secure people, devices, and data everywhere, and today we deliver cybersecurity everywhere our customers need it with the largest integrated portfolio of over 50 enterprise-grade products. Well over half a million customers trust Fortinet's solutions, which are among the most deployed, most patented, and most validated in the industry. The Fortinet Training Institute, one of the largest and broadest training programs in the industry, is dedicated to making cybersecurity training and new career opportunities available to everyone. Collaboration with esteemed organizations from both the public and private sectors, including Computer Emergency Response Teams (CERTS), government entities, and academia, is a fundamental aspect of Fortinet’s commitment to enhancing cyber resilience globally. FortiGuard Labs, Fortinet’s elite threat intelligence and research organization, develops and utilizes leading-edge machine learning and AI technologies to provide customers with timely and consistently top-rated protection and actionable threat intelligence. Learn more at https://www.fortinet.com, the Fortinet Blog, and FortiGuard Labs.