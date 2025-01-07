Dubai, UAE – The Globe Soccer Awards, held on December 27, 2024, at Atlantis, The Palm, Dubai, wasn't just a celebration of football's finest talents but also a showcase of beautiful decorations by FNP.ae, the event's official Floral Sponsor. Renowned figures from the soccer world, including Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar witnessed the venue's transformation into a verdant paradise, highlighting FNP’s unparalleled luxury event styling.

A leader in the floral design industry, FNP meticulously crafted the event's aesthetic, creating a series of striking visual elements that captivated guests and enhanced the glamour of the evening. The company's role went beyond decoration, with each arrangement telling a story of craftsmanship and elegance that resonated with the Globe Soccer Awards' ethos of excellence and prestige.

Artistic Mastery on a Grand Scale

The main stage featured floral centrepieces made of premium Ohara roses, providing a splendid setting for the awards ceremony. Incorporating an array of exotic blooms and lush greenery, the stage became a focal point for the evening, perfectly framing award recipients like Ronaldo, Neymar, Vinicius Jr and Jude Bellingham, creating ideal photo opportunities that were widely shared across social media platforms.

Beyond the stage, FNP adorned the venue's luxury lounges and food & beverage areas with sophisticated floral installations that contributed to the event's exclusive ambiance. Each lounge was embellished with tailored arrangements that complemented the interior design, adding a touch of refinement and visual interest that elevated the guest experience.

Aligning Values with Visual Flair

"Our involvement with the Globe Soccer Awards is more than just a sponsorship; it's a testament to our dedication to creating art that resonates with a global audience," said Rajesh Kumar, CEO – GCC & SEA, FNP. "We are proud to have contributed to such a distinguished event and to have our work appreciated by an esteemed international community."

Looking Forward

The success of the Globe Soccer Awards marks a significant milestone for FNP as it continues to expand its presence in the world of high-profile event styling. The acclaim received from participants and guests, including football legends, has set the stage for future projects, positioning FNP as a pivotal player in the global event design industry.

As FNP looks to the future, its role in the Globe Soccer Awards will undoubtedly be remembered as a defining moment in its journey-a blend of artistic flair and innovative design that perfectly captures the spirit of the times.

About FNP

FNP is renowned for its comprehensive range of luxury floral services, specializing in weddings, corporate events, and private gatherings. With a robust online presence and a network of stores across key cities, FNP remains at the forefront of the floral industry, continually pushing the boundaries of design and innovation.

Contact Information

For more information about FNP and its services, visit www.fnp.ae or follow-on social media at fnp.ae