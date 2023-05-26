Flights connecting the airport to Jeddah start June 16, and Riyadh as of July 1.

Riyadh, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: flynas, the Saudi air carrier and the leading low-cost airline in the Middle East, announced that it will launch direct flights to the Sphinx International Airport in Egypt starting from June 16, 2023, being the first Saudi carrier to operate non-stop flights to the second international airport in Cairo.

flynas will start operating its flights from Jeddah to Sphinx International Airport as of June 16 at 3 weekly direct flights and from Riyadh as of July 1st at 3 weekly direct flights, making the airport its fifth destination in Egypt as the company moves forward with its expansion plans in the Egyptian market, in line with flynas growth and expansion strategy launched early last year.

"We are pleased to announce operating the direct flights between the Kingdom and Sphinx International Airport, especially while the launch of direct flights between Jeddah and Sphinx Airport comes ahead of the Hajj season for this year, and I would like to take this opportunity to thank the Egyptian and the Saudi Civil Aviation authorities for their persistent efforts to open up greater connectivity between the two brotherly countries," said Bander Almohanna, CEO and Managing Director of flynas.

"We already connect Egypt to the Kingdom with more than 100 weekly direct flights, and the operation of direct flights to Sphinx International Airport pushes flynas' expansion plans in the Egyptian market to a new level and will provide our guests with a wide range of direct travel options at affordable prices to major destinations in Egypt," Almohanna added. flynas connects Egypt to the Kingdom with direct flights from 5 Saudi cities, namely Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, Medina, and Al-Ula, to Cairo, Sohag, Sharm El-Sheikh, and Hurghada.

flynas connects more than 70 domestic and international destinations and has flown more than 60 million passengers since its launch in 2007. It aims to reach 165 domestic and international destinations as part of its commitment to moving forward with its growth and expansion strategy under the slogan "We Connect the World to the Kingdom."