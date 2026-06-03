Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: flynas, the world's leading low-cost carrier and the best in the Middle East, has announced the relocation of its direct flights between Jeddah and Amman to Amman Civil Airport (ADJ) starting June 15, 2026. This decision is part of the airline's ongoing plans to enhance operational efficiency and broaden travel options for its customers.

The company will operate daily flights between Jeddah and Amman Civil Airport, offering a more flexible, seamless travel experience for passengers between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Jordan.

Meanwhile, flynas confirms it will continue to operate its flights from Riyadh, Dammam, and Madinah to Amman via Queen Alia International Airport (AMM) as usual. This ensures the continuity of the current connectivity network while offering diverse choices for travelers.

This expansion is rooted in the company's strategy to strengthen its regional presence and develop its network of destinations to meet the increasing demand for air travel. It also aligns with the airline's extensive preparations for the summer peak and the upcoming Umrah and Hajj seasons.