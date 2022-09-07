Amman, Jordan: Flat6Labs, a leading seed and early-stage venture capital firm in the MENA region, celebrated its second Demo Day in Jordan, showcasing the seven graduated startups of the Amman Seed Program’s second cohort. The event took place on September 5, at the Four Seasons Hotel Amman.

During the event, the seven participating startups—which included Arab Therapy, Bloom Cart, Ipass, Khareta, QuiqClaim, Shop4me, and Sukoon—presented their innovative products and solutions in front of a large audience. The graduated startups cover a wide variety of industries and sectors, including Health and Wellness Tech, E-commerce, RealTech, FinTech, and Cyber Security.

Commenting on the occasion, Flat6Labs’ General Manager, Rasha Manna, said, “Once again, we are extremely proud to see our participants showcase the culmination of their tremendous effort, commitment, and resilience not only during the last four months of the program but through all the hard work that led them to this point. It’s incredible to see how our seed program has developed and expanded in our second cycle. This kind of growth and the individual achievements of our participants encourages us to continue seeking out new and promising entrepreneurs from the local community, so that we can equip them with knowledge, skills, and tools that will support their long-term success.”

The second cycle of Flat6Labs’ Seed Program kicked off on May 8th, 2022, bringing top-notch international consultants, coaches, and mentors to work closely with each of the startup teams, empowering them to achieve their business goals. The program facilitated networking opportunities to help the startups build and grow their networks and connect to global leaders. Over the past four months, the seven startup teams have been working on growing their customer base, refining their offerings, expanding to new markets, and building strategic partnerships.

About the Seed Program Startups

1. Arab Therapy: A web platform and mobile app offering digital mental health services and consultations in the Arabic language by highly qualified Arab therapists.

2. Bloom Cart: A try-before-you-buy software that automates returns for e-commerce websites in the MENA region, while integrating with local logistics companies, couriers, and payment gateways

3. Ipass: An onboarding solution provider that aggregates world-class anti-fraud tools on one platform, allowing businesses to eliminate the risk of fraud while guaranteeing a high-quality client experience

4. Khareta: A data-driven real estate marketplace that helps both buyers and sellers complete transactions faster and with greater confidence

5. QuiqClaim: A fintech startup offering peer-to-peer financing for the medical insurance industry, bridging the liquidity gap for healthcare providers

6. Shop4me: An online B2B marketplace that simplifies the complex procurement process by helping businesses find, order, and receive supplies from prequalified suppliers

7. Sukoon: A mobile mindfulness app that offers users tools and techniques for mental, emotional, and spiritual wellbeing, in the form of Arabic audio recordings designed to enable personal transformation and growth