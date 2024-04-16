Dubai, UAE: Fitness First, the leading fitness brand committed to promoting health and wellness, is excited to announce the launch of its new initiative, 'Yoga is for Everyone'. Taking place from April 20th to April 28th, this initiative aims to celebrate the universal accessibility of yoga by offering a diverse range of classes suitable for individuals of all genders, ages, and fitness levels.

Fitness First is raising awareness that yoga is not just a workout – it's a practice that can be enjoyed by everyone, regardless of their background or experience. With the 'Yoga is for Everyone' initiative, the fitness brand aims to break down barriers and misconceptions surrounding yoga, making it accessible to all members of the community.

"Our objective with the 'Yoga is for Everyone' initiative is to showcase yoga as an inclusive and welcoming practice that can benefit individuals from all walks of life," says Alex Fabbri, Yoga Programme Manager at Fitness First. "We want to empower people to embrace yoga as a form of exercise that promotes physical, mental, and emotional well-being."

During the week-long initiative, Fitness First will offer a wide variety of yoga classes designed to cater to diverse interests and preferences. From Yin Yoga Chakra to Full Moon Yoga, and from Yoga for Better Sleep to Post Natal Yoga, participants will have the opportunity to explore different styles and techniques under the guidance of experienced instructors.

"What sets 'Yoga is for Everyone' apart is its emphasis on inclusivity and diversity," adds Alex Fabbri. "Whether you're a beginner or an experienced yogi, there's something for everyone in our class schedule. We want to create a supportive and welcoming environment where individuals can feel comfortable and empowered to explore the benefits of yoga."

Classes will be open to both members and non-members of Fitness First clubs across the UAE. Members can easily book classes through the Fitness First MENA app, while non-members can register at their preferred club and will be contacted by our team to confirm availability.

Don't miss your chance to be part of the 'Yoga is for Everyone' movement. Visit the Fitness First website for more information and to view the full class schedule.

