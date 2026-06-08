Four dedicated multi-modality studios on offer, alongside a dedicated HYROX training centre and luxury wellness and recovery amenities

First FITCODE location to feature a heated studio and dedicated Reformer studio experience

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – FITCODE, part of Formative, the UAE’s largest fitness collective, has opened its third flagship premium health club at Q-East, the luxury lifestyle destination in Al Quoz. The two-floor, 24,000 sqft mixed facility represents a milestone addition to the brand’s expanding portfolio, building on the success of existing locations in Tilal Al Ghaf and Nad Al Sheba.

Located within the Q-East destination on First Al Khail Street and complementing its premium lifestyle offering, FITCODE Q-East features a range of advanced performance and recovery amenities, with best-in-class strength and cardio equipment from Precor, Technogym, Arsenal Strength, Booty Builder and ultimate lifting experience by Eleiko. The club also includes personalised training support tailored to individual goals.

FITCODE Q-East features a collection of four boutique studios, including three studios powered by PLATFORM, the award-winning boutique fitness concept operated by Formative and one signature FITCODE studio.

These include heated MINDBODY Studio featuring barre, Pulse and IGNITE – a signature class that marks the first introduction of a heated studio experience to FITCODE. Further additions include Ride Studio and a mixed Reformer Studio equipped with Balanced Body beds, bringing Reformer Pilates to FITCODE for the first time. Finally, the Energy Studio is a dedicated multimodality FITCODE concept, designed for strength and conditioning-based training, with classes including TRX, Glute Sculpt, Power Circuit, Motion & Mobility, and Power Strength.

The club also features a dedicated HYROX Training Centre, tapping into the rapidly growing global fitness race format and offering a range of HYROX signature training sessions and classes tailored to performance and endurance.

FITCODE Q-East’s premium wellness recovery offering includes an infrared salt sauna, cold plunges, experience showers and a steam room, complemented by advanced recovery tools such as Hyperice massage guns and Normatec compression boots. Together, these spaces and technologies underpin a suite of luxury post-workout solutions designed to promote recovery, relaxation, enhance circulation and restore balance.

Adding to the lifestyle experience, FITCODE Q-East also introduces an award winning Efzin Fresh Café, offering members a curated selection of fresh, health-focused food and beverages as part of the club’s holistic wellness environment.

David Prosser, CEO of Formative, said: “FITCODE Q-East is everything we believe a premium fitness club should be — performance-driven, refined and built for the way people want to train today. Al Quoz deserved something multi-modal and uncompromising, and that is exactly what we have delivered.

“We are proud of the formats we have brought together here at FITCODE Q-East. PLATFORM classes within FITCODE has built an extraordinary following across the UAE — the energy and atmosphere in every class is unlike anything else in the market, with members showing up as much for the experience as the workout. Alongside that, formats like HYROX have seen remarkable demand, and the FITCODE Energy Studio rounds out a programme that caters to every kind of high-performance member.

Q-East is a luxury lifestyle destination on First Al Khail Street in Dubai’s Al Quoz neighbourhood. Home to a variety of high-end commercial, retail, entertainment and arts offerings, the development features extensive free basement parking and easy access to Umm Suqeim Street.

FITCODE is part of Formative, the UAE’s largest and most advanced fitness collective, which was launched by Arada in November 2025. Representing a rapidly expanding ecosystem of 40,000 members and over 20 clubs, Formative integrates FITCODE, Wellfit, FitnGlam and The Platform Studios into a single, purpose-driven platform.

For more information on exclusive memberships, visit www.fitcodeclub.com and follow @fitcodehc on Instagram.

About Arada

Launched in 2017 and headquartered in the UAE, Arada was created to build spaces people connect with for healthier, happier and more meaningful lives.

Arada’s scope of operation covers property development, retail, education, healthcare, fitness, wellness and hospitality.

The master developer has so far launched 11 record-breaking projects in the UAE, and has also expanded into the UK and Australia.

Arada also operates a portfolio of complementary brands and experiences, which includes large-scale gyms, F&B and retail assets, social initiatives and visitor destinations.

For more information and high-resolution images contact media@arada.com

For more information about Arada: www.arada.com