Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: The Saudi Film Commission has signed a Framework Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Bona Film Group from the People's Republic of China. This partnership was signed during the official visit of His Highness Prince Bader bin Abdullah bin Farhan Al-Saud, Minister of Culture and Chairman of the Film Commission to China, aiming to explore collaborative opportunities across film distribution, exhibition, and talent development.

The signing was attended by His Highness Prince Bader bin Abdullah bin Farhan Al-Saud with Abdullah Al Eyaf the CEO of the Film Commission, Qi Zhi the CFO of the Bona Film Group, with the presence of Bona Film Group executive director Jiang Defu, and Chinese actress and singer Li Bingbing.

The MoU outlines key areas of cooperation, including investment in the film industry, exploring the potential establishment of a joint film fund dedicated to cinematic endeavors, and collaborating on the distribution of Saudi films in China. It also explores talent development opportunities for Saudi filmmakers in Bona Film Group productions and Chinese film education institutions.

The Film Commission aims to develop the film industry, enhance local production, and showcase Saudi films in alignment with this partnership. Also, The Commission encourages investment, stimulates content production, facilitates talent development, and champions regulatory frameworks. This momentous agreement reflects the Commission’s unwavering dedication to fostering global partnerships and leveraging cultural exchanges as a cornerstone of Saudi Vision 2030 objectives.

Established in 1999, Bona Film Group has become one of the most prominent film distribution and production companies in the Chinese film industry. With a portfolio boasting blockbuster successes and a commitment to international cultural exchange, Bona Film Group exemplifies excellence and innovation in the global cinematic landscape.

Saudi Arabia and China have a splendid history of mutual cultural collaboration, such as having China as a guest of honor at the Janadriyah Cultural Festival in 2013 under the title “Splendid China” and the organization of the “Roads of Arabia: Archeological Treasures of Saudi Arabia Exhibit” at the Beijing National Museum, as well as the attendance of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud at the opening ceremony of the King Abdulaziz Public Library branch at Peking University, the first library’s branch in a non-Arab country, finally culminating in the collaborations by the announcement of the Prince Mohammed bin Salman Award for Cultural Cooperation between Saudi Arabia and China during His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister’s visit to China in 2019.