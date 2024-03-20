Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Film AlUla, the Royal Commission for AlUla’s film agency, announced renowned artistic director and creative visionary Nicola Formichetti as costume mentor for its flagship AlUla Creates initiative. Formichetti, one of the most prolific creatives of his generation, will support the first wave of emerging Saudi design talent, as both the film and fashion pathways converge.

A trailblazer in the creative industry, Formichetti is a master of captivating audiences through iconic cultural moments. He has an extensive portfolio of ground-breaking work, including Lady Gaga’s most infamous music videos and red-carpet moments, as well as renowned artistic direction and visual campaigns for global fashion houses such as Mugler, Diesel and Uniqlo. His influence extends beyond the realms of fashion, with other notable collaborations including Pepsi, Nike, MAC, Barney’s, and H&M. He has also held editorial director positions at Vogue Japan Hommes, Dazed & Confused, and V Magazine.

In addition to his decade-long partnership with Lady Gaga, Formichetti has collaborated with various global icons, including Nicole Kidman, Bad Bunny, JLO, Gwen Stefani, Lil Nas X, and Olivia Rodrigo.

Commenting on the mentorship collaboration, Nicola Formichetti said, “I'm very excited about the role as a mentor for Alula Creates. Collaborating with such talented creatives has been a magical experience. Helping them elevate their concepts and bring their visions to life has been truly inspiring. Looking ahead, Film AlUla is set to reshape the creative landscape, marking an exciting future for storytelling.”

In his mentorship role, Formichetti is guiding designers Alia and Abeer Oraif of Atelier Hekayat, and Arwa Al Ammari of ArAm (alumni of The AlUla Creates Initiative) through their inaugural foray into the world of costume design; partnering with the winning Directors for AlUla Creates’ short films, Hana Alfasi, Maram Taibah as well as sisters Raneem and Dana Almohandes. The films are currently in post-production following the shoots in AlUla last month and will premiere at film festivals later this year. Formichetti joins mentors already established on the initiative including pioneering Saudi director Haifaa Al Mansour (The Perfect Candidate, Wadjda) and leading producers James Richardson and Jane Moore of Vertigo Films (Monsters, Britannia, Bronson).

Charlene Deleon Jones, Executive Director of Film AlUla, added: “Nicola has consistently redefined the boundaries of style and culture, and his participation will not only enhance the quality of the programme but will also spark the imagination of our designers and filmmakers, pushing them to new heights. Engaging game-changers like Nicola to invigorate the creativity which AlUla plays host to through this programme is a joy and we are delighted to have him join us.”

‘AlUla Creates’ is a year-round initiative that will allow exciting new women filmmakers and creatives to collaborate with leading industry professionals and access development funds to create and share their stories with the world. The programme's first phase was rolled out alongside the 95th Academy Awards® with a focus on fashion. Ambassadors Mila Al Zahrani, Helena Christensen and Eva Herzigova partnered with Alia and Abeer Olaif of Atelier Hekayat, and Arwa Al Ammari of ArAm to design bespoke looks, supported by British fashion designer Emilia Wickstead, for The Oscars® Vanity Fair red carpet in Los Angeles as well as Cannes Film Festival. The designers were also part of a special showcase, organised in partnership with the British Fashion Council, on the sidelines of London Fashion Week in 2023.

Alula Creates aims to build a film-friendly ecosystem with a world-class purpose-built studio and digital creative hub complex. This aligns with the rapidly growing film industry in The Kingdom, boosted by AlUla’s financial and support incentives, which have already resulted in a significant increase in regional production shoots.

For more information about the AlUla Creates programme, please visit https://filming.experiencealula.com/en/alula-creates

ABOUT FILM ALULA

Film AlUla is The Royal Commission for AlUla’s film agency, established to promote and support international film and TV production in the County of AlUla, located in northwest Saudi Arabia. It aims to position AlUla as a global filming destination and develop the region’s services, facilities, and infrastructure to create a film-friendly ecosystem.

