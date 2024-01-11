In a significant milestone for maternal care in Dubai, Fakeeh University Hospital proudly announces itself as the first doula-friendly hospital in the city. This initiative reinforces FUH's commitment to enhancing the birthing experience for mothers and families. FUH stands as the largest water birthing facility in Dubai, equipped with 8 futuristic water birthing units, offering expectant mothers a serene and comfortable environment for their childbirth journey.

Dubai UAE: Fakeeh University Hospital (FUH), Dubai Silicon Oasis is committed to redefining the standard of care for expectant mothers and their newborns. In our relentless pursuit of health and wellness, we proudly embrace the new era of excellence in maternal care, as the exclusive Doula-friendly hospital in Dubai.

FUH takes pride in offering Labor, Delivery, and Recovery (LDR) units that bring the birthing experience to a new level of convenience. The hospital’s spacious and well-equipped LDR units allow expectant mothers to stay in the same room throughout their entire birth journey. This all-in-one approach ensures seamless transitions between labor, delivery, and recovery, prioritizing patient comfort and creating an environment where mothers can focus on the most important moments with their newborns.

Reiterating the dedication to offering a personalized, supportive, and holistic approach to childbirth, FUH welcomes the new era of support with Doulas’. The hospital believes in fostering collaboration between healthcare professionals, and Doulas can positively and collectively contribute to the well-being of mothers.

Understanding the role of a Doula

A Doula, derived from ancient Greek, means “a woman who serves”. In the context of childbirth, a Doula is a trained professional offering emotional, mental, and physical support to expectant mothers before, during, and after childbirth. While not a medical professional, a Doulas role is to empower and advocate for the mother, offering comfort and encouragement throughout the birthing journey.

“Recognizing the valuable contribution of Doulas, we consider it our privilege to partner with Doulas of Dubai as a designated Doula friendly hospital. Our care provision is centered on creating a ‘healing environment’ for our patients and their families. We understand the positive impact an empowering birthing experience can have on the well-being of the mother and newborn. We encourage and support the inclusion of Doulas as a vital part of your labor and delivery team. Our Women Health’s experts are enthusiastic about this association and together we look forward setting new standards in maternal and childcare,” said Dr. Mohaymen Abdelghany, Chief Executive Officer, Fakeeh University Hospital, Dubai Silicon Oasis.

FUH welcomes Doulas to accompany expectant mothers, providing unwavering support during labor and delivery. They play a crucial role in facilitating effective communication between the delivery team and the birthing mother, ensuring that her preferences and concerns are heard and addressed.

"Every woman deserves a safe, supportive and empowering birthing experience. By embracing the Doula-friendly approach, we aim to enhance the emotional and mental well-being of our mothers, fostering an environment where they feel heard, supported, and in control of their birthing journey. This initiative aligns with our commitment to providing patient-centered care, ensuring that the diverse needs of our patients are met, and every mother receives personalized support,” said Dr. Jayacy Jayankar, Specialist Obstetrics & Gynecology and Acting H.O.D Women’s Health Department.

Enthusiastic about collaboration with FUH, Mrs. Caridad Saenz, certified birthing expert and Doula said, “As Doulas we offer the expectant couple with evidence-based information during pregnancy, labor, and post-partum. We support the mother and the couple in general with the information they need and guide them to the right resources. We commend FUH for taking this progressive step to embrace inclusion of Doulas in the birthing process. This truly marks a positive shift in maternal care practices across healthcare, ensuring that mothers receive comprehensive support and care during their journey into motherhood."

FUH’s association with Doulas of Dubai aims to enhance the birthing experience by providing expectant mothers with additional emotional and physical support, working in tandem with the team of experts at the Women’s Health Department.

Experience childbirth at FUH, where our commitment to your well-being extends beyond medical care to encompass the emotional and mental support you require.

About Fakeeh University Hospital

Fakeeh University Hospital is a hospital and medical university brought by the pioneering Saudi healthcare provider group, Fakeeh Care. With a rich legacy of over four decades, Fakeeh Care is committed to delivering medical excellence and championing outstanding research in the UAE. Fakeeh University Hospital is a 350-bed state-of-the-art facility, located in Dubai Silicon Oasis, which has the capacity to provide primary, secondary, and tertiary care. It is equipped with cutting-edge technology and smart systems that are built to meet the unique needs of the hospital and UAE patients. Fakeeh University Hospital uses innovative diagnostic technology, advanced data-assisted, and automated medication dispensing systems, which combined with leading medical experts, make patient diagnoses, and care precise and efficient. Operating as a teaching hospital in Dubai, Fakeeh University Hospital aims to provide world-class medical education to the future generations of doctors in the UAE, expand the medical horizons of practicing healthcare experts, while also bringing the latest research to its patients. The hospital is a benchmark for medical collaboration, international affiliations, and combines medical education with evidence-based medicine in a modern environment. For more information, visit www.fuh.care.

About Doulas of Dubai

The founding of Doulas of Dubai reflects a commendable initiative to establish a unified platform for doulas, with a shared set of standards and ethics. This collective effort aims to foster improved working relationships with the hospital childbirth community in Dubai, ultimately enhancing the experience for the childbearing couples in the region. By creating a cohesive framework for doulas and emphasizing collaboration with medical professionals, Doulas of Dubai can contribute significantly to elevating the standard of maternity care and support in the region. For more information, visit https://doulasofdubai.org/