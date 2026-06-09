Abu Dhabi: First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), the UAE’s global bank and one of the world’s largest and safest financial institutions, has hosted the inaugural FAB Young Talent AI Circle, a new employee-led innovation forum that brings together emerging talent, AI advocates and senior leaders to identify and accelerate practical AI solutions across the organisation.

Held at the FAB Business School and organised by the Bank’s AI Innovation Hub, the session brought together graduates, young professionals, Copilot Champions and senior leaders to identify opportunities to enhance onboarding, knowledge-sharing, collaboration and operational efficiency through AI-enabled tools. The initiative forms part of FAB’s broader efforts to strengthen employee engagement in AI adoption and innovation, providing a direct forum for graduates and young professionals to share frontline insights that support continuous improvement and future-ready ways of working.

During the session, participants identified a range of opportunities to improve employee experience and streamline day-to-day operations. Working alongside Copilot Champions, teams developed and refined practical AI use cases aimed at addressing workplace challenges, ultimately selecting three high-potential concepts for progression and implementation.

Following the session, three improvement ideas were presented directly to senior leadership, including Advisor from the FAB’s Group Chief Executive Office and Group Chief Operating Officer. The teams will work alongside the AI Innovation Hub and Copilot Champions to further develop and deploy the solutions across the organisation.

The Young Talent AI Circle supports FAB’s approach to responsible AI adoption by creating structured opportunities for employee participation in the development and application of AI-enabled solutions. Through the AI Innovation Hub, the Bank is continuing to build AI capabilities through leadership engagement, Copilot Champion networks, and employee enablement programmes.

The FAB Young Talent AI Circle forms part of the Bank’s ongoing investment in talent development, responsible AI adoption and innovation. By bringing together employee perspectives and leadership priorities, FAB is strengthening collaborative approaches to enhance employee experience, operational effectiveness, and long-term capability development.

About First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB)

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi with a global footprint beyond 20 markets, FAB is the finance and trade gateway to the Middle East and North Africa region (MENA). With total assets of AED 1.49 trillion (USD 406 billion) as of March-end 2026, FAB is among the world’s largest banking groups. The bank provides financial expertise to its wholesale and retail client franchise across three business units, including Investment Banking & Markets, Wholesale Banking, and Personal, Business, Wealth & Privileged Client Banking Group.

FAB is listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and rated Aa3/AA-/AA- by Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, with a stable outlook.

On sustainability, FAB holds an MSCI ESG rating of ‘AA’, ranks first among MENA banks and is within the top tier of global banks according to LSEG ESG Scores (formerly Refinitiv ESG Scores). FAB is also rated in the best Sustainalytics ESG Risk Rating category among global banks, with a Low ESG Risk.

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