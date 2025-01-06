Sharjah: Expo Khor Fakkan marked major achievements and milestones in 2024, fostering enhanced growth for the exhibition industry in Sharjah's Eastern Region.

The centre successfully organised and hosted over 15 exhibitions and events, which range from cultural and heritage to commercial and economic activities, marking a 30 percent growth compared to 2023. These events drew an audience of over 900,000 visitors and featured significant exhibitor participation.

Key highlights included the Book Fair, which brought together numerous publishing houses from across the UAE, featuring a distinguished lineup of prominent writers, creators, and intellectuals. The fair provided an exceptional cultural and literary platform, presenting a wide range of recent publications by local publishers, spanning diverse domains of knowledge, science, literature, and art in multiple languages.

Other notable events included the annual Mango Festival which featured a variety of cultural, economic, and commercial activities that emphasised the cultural and economic importance of agriculture while showcasing the distinctiveness of Khor Fakkan City and the Eastern Region in preserving heritage.

Organised by Expo Khor Fakkan in June 2024, the festival attracted over 10,000 visitors, with notable participation from GCC countries such as Saudi Arabia and Oman. Over 30 participants, including farmers, productive families, and agricultural companies, exhibited more than 150 varieties of mangoes and other fruits, contributing to the event's economic and cultural success.

The centre has focused on enhancing the role of the exhibition industry in supporting the retail and tourism sectors by hosting a series of commercial and promotional events. These events aimed to provide Khor Fakkan’s residents and visitors with a unique shopping experience that complements the city’s vibrant tourism atmosphere.

Among the standout events were the Eastern Bride Exhibition, the Gulf Perfumes and Fashion exhibition, the annual trade event “Al Kadi Exhibition” for Eid Al Adha 2024, and the "Ramadan and Eid Preparations Exhibition".

These consumer-focused exhibitions achieved unprecedented sales for participants, offering numerous opportunities for home-based businesses and entrepreneurs to promote their products and strengthen connections with their target audience.

Khalil Al Mansouri, Director of Expo Khor Fakkan, expressed his pride in the accomplishments of the centre during 2024. He emphasised that these milestones reflect the centre’s commitment to bolstering the exhibitions sector's contribution to the economic and social development currently witnessed by Sharjah’s Eastern Region.

He noted that Expo Khor Fakkan’s recent event portfolio has delivered added value to the tourism and trade sectors. Emphasis was placed on consumer-focused exhibitions, offering exhibitors an ideal platform to showcase their products, attract new customers, and boost their sales.

Furthermore, these events function as dynamic shopping hubs, offering a rich array of activities that cater to various demographic and age groups and featuring a wide range of goods, products, and services, combining convenience with luxury while saving visitors time and effort.

In 2025, Expo Khor Fakkan plans to host a diverse lineup of prominent events and exhibitions, including inaugural activities in the Eastern Region, such as the Khorfakkan Tourism and Marine Sports Exhibition. The agenda will also feature a selection of consumer and commercial exhibitions aimed at fostering business growth and community engagement.

