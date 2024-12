Visitors can experience DIFC's Winter Wonderland until 1 January 2025 at the vibrant Gate Avenue! Spend AED 75 and treat the little ones to 30 minutes of snowy adventures, including tube sliding, igloo building, a colouring wall, entertainment shows and plenty of festive cheer! Don't miss out on this magical winter escape in the heart of Dubai.

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@lseg.com



Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.