Dubai, UAE – In a landmark move to transform the digital landscape for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), BoxCommerce, a leading global eCommerce platform and MasterCard Start Path Partner, has announced a powerful new partnership with ruya. This collaboration brings together banking and eCommerce in a single, integrated toolkit—designed specifically to help everyday SMEs in the UAE grow, thrive, and compete in an increasingly digital economy.

This partnership arrives at a critical time as the UAE’s eCommerce market continues its rapid ascent—projected to reach AED 50 billion by 2028, with over 70% of the population actively shopping online and mobile commerce leading the way. While the country is home to approximately 600,000 SMEs, many still lack access to simple, affordable, and powerful digital selling tools combined with financial services built for growth.

Through this collaboration, ruya’s SME clients will gain direct access to BoxCommerce’s all-in-one eCommerce platform—enabling them to launch an online store in just minutes, complete with integrated payments, delivery, social media marketing, and access to marketplaces. At the same time, ruya will offer tailored financial products and services that align with the digital needs of modern SMEs, ensuring they have the capital and infrastructure to scale with confidence.

“This partnership is about more than just technology—it’s about empowerment,” said Craig McLeod, CEO of BoxCommerce. “We know that SMEs are the backbone of the UAE economy, making up 94% of all companies and employing over 86% of the private workforce. By combining our eCommerce tools with ruya’s innovative banking services, we’re creating a complete growth engine for local businesses to thrive in a digital-first world.”

“At ruya, we believe access to opportunity begins with access to the right tools. Our partnership with BoxCommerce reflects our commitment to helping SMEs not just survive, but succeed in today’s digital economy. Together, we’re breaking down barriers and giving small businesses in the UAE the power to dream bigger, reach further, and grow faster.” – Christoph Koster, CEO of ruya.

Both companies share a commitment to enabling inclusive digital transformation. As a strategic eCommerce partner of MasterCard, BoxCommerce brings global expertise and infrastructure to the partnership, while ruya contributes a deep understanding of local business needs and banking innovation.

Together, BoxCommerce and ruya aim to eliminate the barriers that prevent SMEs from going digital offering a single, seamless solution that blends financial services with powerful eCommerce tools.

About BoxCommerce

BoxCommerce is an eCommerce platform designed to empower small and medium-sized businesses in emerging markets. Headquartered in the UAE, It offers a comprehensive suite of tools for building online stores, managing inventory, processing payments, and handling logistics. The platform supports sales across websites, social media, and marketplaces, making it easier for merchants to reach their customers.

Founded in 2019, BoxCommerce has grown significantly, starting strong in Kenya, where it rapidly transformed the country's eCommerce landscape. By leveraging cutting-edge technology and a deep understanding of the local market, BoxCommerce onboarded 5,400 merchants within its first year—16 times more than Shopify. Now, BoxCommerce is active in Kenya, South Africa, Indonesia, and is newly launching its SME business in the UAE.

The company's success is attributed to its tailored solutions that address the specific needs of merchants in emerging markets, such as integrating mobile money payment methods and offering delivery options suitable for local contexts.

BoxCommerce has also been recognized for its innovation and impact, including participation in the Facebook Commerce Accelerator 2020 Cohort and recently joining Mastercard’s Startup Engagement Program in the UAE.

About ruya

Headquartered in Ajman and launched in 2024, ruya (Ruya Islamic Community Bank LLC) is a fusion of innovative technology and the enduring principles of Islamic banking, designed for individuals and businesses alike. Licensed by the Central Bank of the UAE as a Specialised Bank, ruya delivers a seamless digital banking experience built on robust security and intuitive design. Guided by the pillars of fairness, transparency, and social responsibility, ruya is deeply rooted in the community supporting families, entrepreneurs and small businesses while fostering financial literacy and inclusion through open-door branches that serve as hubs of education and support.