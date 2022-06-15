Abu Dhabi, UAE: EWEC (Emirates Water and Electricity Company), a leading company in the integrated coordination of planning, purchasing and supply of water and electricity across the UAE, today announced receipt of four proposals from Acciona, ACWA Power, Engie and GS Inima, for the development of its new Mirfa 2 (M2) Reverse Osmosis (RO) Independent Water Project (IWP).

The M2 RO project will see the selected bidder developing, financing, constructing, operating, maintaining, and owning a standalone brownfield RO seawater desalination plant. Two proposals from each company were received, one for a capacity of 80 million imperial gallons per day (MIGD), equivalent to 363,680 m3/day, sufficient to meet the water demand for up to 140,000 households, and a second proposal for a capacity of up to 120 MIGD (545,530 m3/day). In addition to improving the water supply in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, M2 will play an instrumental role in enhancing production efficiency and maixmising resilience, while also delivering a reduction in CO2 emissions.

EWEC received more than 41 expressions of interest (EOIs) from potential bidders for the M2 RO project in February 2021, with 22 qualified to bid for the project after submitting Statements of Qualification.

Othman Al Ali, Chief Executive Officer of EWEC, said: “EWEC is committed to continuing its strategic investment in developing low-carbon intensive water desalination facilities equipped with the latest sustainable RO technologies. The adoption of this technology provides significant efficiency benefits compared to traditional thermal desalination. Due to our well established and world leading project development model, we have moved through the submission process and conducted the necessary due diligence on the proposals. We are pleased to receive strong and competitive bids that align with EWEC’s vision to decarbonise the energy sector and decouple the Emirate’s power and water generation capacity in-line with the UAE Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative.”

Following the submissions, the proposals will undergo a detailed technical and commercial evaluation process to select the best proposal. The awarding announcement and the execution of the Water Purchase Agreement is expected to take place by Q4 2022. The expected date for starting commercial operations is Q2 2025.

-Ends-

About Emirates Water and Electricity Company

Emirates Water and Electricity Company (EWEC) drives the planning, forecasting, purchase and supply of water and electricity in Abu Dhabi and beyond. EWEC performs its role as the sole procurer of water and electricity from independent producers, ensuring the short- and long-term balancing of bulk supply and demand for distribution companies. EWEC is part of ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy. For more information, please visit www.ewec.ae.

For Media Enquiries, please contact:

Jonathan Kearney

Communications Manager

communications@ewec.ae