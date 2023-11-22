Collaboration aims to establish and oversee Arena Esports leagues and affiliated tournaments in the UAE over the next five years

UAE: etisalat by e& and the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) unveiled a ground-breaking strategic partnership aimed at reshaping the Esports landscape in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) by launching 'Arena Esports', a digital gaming initiative that will become a cornerstone for the regional gaming matrix.

Designed to be a catalyst in the transformation of Esports, Arena Esports embodies etisalat by e& and DCT Abu Dhabi's shared ambition to spearhead Esports leagues in the MENA region, nurture emerging gaming talent and elevate local events to international gaming benchmarks. The new collaboration will leverage the unique strengths of both entities to create a sustainable and innovative Esports space. With a focus on the UAE, the venture aims to establish and oversee Arena Esports leagues and associated tournaments over the next five years.

Arena Esports, a 360-degree gaming platform, will cater to all types of players, from beginners to seasoned professionals. Players can immerse themselves in exciting tournaments, earn monthly points, access unique events, engage with community servers and have exclusive interactions with gaming influencers.

HE Adnan Al Awadi, Support Services Executive Director at DCT Abu Dhabi, said: "Our alliance with etisalat by e& is a testament to our commitment to growing the creative industries, of which gaming and Esports is a key pillar. This synergy aims to boost the gaming ecosystem in the UAE and the MENA region, and we are eager to see the positive impact.”

Arena Esports promises a gaming odyssey with minimal latency, compelling challenges and exclusive digital content that guarantees uninterrupted gameplay. With the gaming market expected to reach $5 billion by 2025, it is worth noting that the UAE has the highest percentage of adult gamers in the world, with nine out of ten adults playing video games.

Khaled Elkhouly, Chief Consumer Officer, etisalat by e& said: "At etisalat by e&, we recognise the unlimited potential of this fast-growing sector, which has more than 377 million subscribers in the MENA region. In our journey of technological transformation we aim to exceed our customers' expectations. Our partnership with DCT Abu Dhabi reinforces our commitment to the gaming community and promises an unprecedented transformation in the sector.

“By integrating cutting-edge cloud and AI technologies, etisalat by e& is committed to the growing Esports industry and realising its vision of superior offerings and services.”

Gaming enthusiasts are invited to immerse themselves in the world of Arena Esports by signing up for a free membership or subscribing to enjoy premium benefits. Log on to https://hub.arenaesports.ae to connect your game account, create teams and take part in exclusive events.

