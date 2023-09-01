Dubai, UAE – Home grown sustainable fine jewellery brand Etika Jewels has announced their partnership with Gulf for Good, a non-profit organization who are on a mission to raise funds directed at sustainable charity projects that can positively impact children in need globally. Etika Jewels will be supporting Child Rescue Nepal, through the brand’s partnership with Gulf for Good. Child Rescue Nepal has been undertaking rescue efforts for vulnerable children in Nepal since 1999. As part of this partnership, Etika Jewels will be donating a portion from each item sold to Child Rescue Nepal’s Safe in School project and this fundraiser will be continuing till November.

Since inception, Child Rescue Nepal has worked tirelessly, rescuing trafficked children, offering them a permanent shelter, and often reuniting them with their families. While saving children is a huge part of their work, preventing trafficking in the first place is a far more sustainable solution. Recent research shows that 80% of trafficking victims in Nepal have never enrolled in school. This fundraising aims at preventing child trafficking by increasing the incentive and access to 20 public schools in Makwanpur District in Nepal. The mission is to keep children ‘Safe in School’ and away from the traffickers’ reach. This partnership aligns with their approach to reduce child labour and abuse, especially for those working in mines.

Basma Chaieri, founder of Etika Jewels says, “At Etika Jewels®, we believe that a holistic and collaborative approach is necessary to achieve sustainable development and improvement. Creating an ethical alternative to diamond and gemstone fine jewelry was our first step in becoming part of an ecosystem that solves socio-economic problems. We have partnered with Gulf for Good, a fundraiser known for their tireless efforts make a difference for those in need” “As we continue to grow, we aim to persistently partner with more like-minded projects, institutions and industry leaders and build such an ecosystem and extend our support to people in need.” She adds.

Etika Jewels is a brand born out of the need to make a change in the way diamonds are extracted and consumed, by using alternative methods as compared to traditional mining. By supporting Child Rescue Nepal, the brand re-affirms its commitment to take a stand against child trafficking and child labour, within the mining industry. Those who want to support Child Rescue Nepal can do so by shopping conflict-free, ethical jewellery on www.etikajewels.com

About Etika Jewels®

Founded by Basma Chaieri in 2022 in UAE, Etika Jewels® is an online-based jewellery retailer that offers everyday modern jewellery designs made from lab-grown and sustainable diamonds and gemstones. The brand provides consumers with beautiful, ethical, mindful, and affordable diamond and gold jewellery alternatives that aim to disrupt traditional operations by raising ethical standards in the diamond industry.

With a focus on educating consumers on the ethical nature and various benefits of lab-grown diamonds, Etika Jewels® also aims to support community building and female empowerment through its operations.

