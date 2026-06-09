Ajman, UAE – Etihad Water and Electricity (EtihadWE) has announced plans to auction used power generation assets from its Al-Zawra facility in Ajman, UAE.

The sale includes gas turbines, generators and associated balance-of-plant equipment from the existing generation facility. The main equipment being offered comprises two GE Vernova / General Electric heavy-duty gas turbines. The units are PG 9171E / 9E machines designed for dual-fuel operation using natural gas and distillate. The package also includes two generators.

The assets will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis. Interested parties will be able to arrange site visits and inspections, subject to the relevant approvals and EtihadWE’s auction procedures.

The auction forms part of EtihadWE’s ongoing management of its infrastructure portfolio, as the company continues to optimise its assets and focus investment on reliable, efficient and future-ready utility services.

EtihadWE is the primary utility serving the Northern Emirates, delivering electricity and water services to more than two million residents across Ras Al Khaimah, Umm Al Quwain, Ajman, Fujairah and Al Dhaid. The company has been investing in network resilience, digital operations and long-term water and power security as part of its wider transformation into a modern utility platform.

Companies interested in taking part in the auction should contact:

Mohamed.Shabeer@etihadwe.com

khaled.reda@etihadwe.ae

Horizon.PMO@etihadwe.ae

About EtihadWE

Etihad Water and Electricity (EtihadWE) is a federal utility company fully owned by the Emirates Investment Authority (EIA), responsible for providing essential electricity and desalinated water services across the Northern Emirates. The company plays a vital role in enabling sustainable economic and community growth through reliable infrastructure, smart technologies, and a strong commitment to environmental stewardship.

EtihadWE serves more than two million people through more than half a million active accounts, operating a power and water network that spans over 23,000 kilometres, and managing a water storage capacity of around 600 million gallons.