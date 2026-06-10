On the sidelines of TXF Global 2026 in Prague

Etihad Credit Insurance (ECI), the UAE’s federal export credit company, and Export Finance Australia (EFA), Australia’s export credit agency, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen cooperation and coordination in advancing trade and investment between the UAE and Australia across key economic sectors.

The signing ceremony took place during TXF Global at Hilton Prague, a leading international conference for export finance. The MoU was signed by H.E. Raja Al Mazrouei, Chief Executive Officer of ECI, and John Hopkins, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of EFA.

Commenting on the agreement, H.E. Raja Al Mazrouei said: “Australia is a valuable partner for the UAE, with whom we share a long-standing relationship built on mutual trust, shared values, and a strong commitment to economic diversification and sustainable growth. Aligned with the objectives of the UAE-Australia Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), this agreement between Etihad Credit Insurance and Export Finance Australia marks another milestone in deepening our bilateral ties as it opens new avenues for collaboration across priority sectors.”

“Through this partnership, we aim to unlock new financing opportunities for sustainable, innovation-driven projects across priority sectors such as energy, infrastructure, and digital transformation. Strategic alliances like this reinforce ECI’s role in driving the UAE’s economic diversification agenda, enhancing trade resilience, and further elevating the nation’s global standing in export, investment, and international trade,” H.E. Al Mazrouei added.

John Hopkins, EFA Managing Director and CEO, said: “Building on the strong foundation of the Australia-UAE partnership, including the Australia-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), this MOU deepens the relationship through practical cooperation and shared ambition, advancing prosperity, security, and opportunity for both nations.”

Hopkins continued, “This MOU strengthens the relationship between EFA and ECI and will provide a platform for greater cooperation and investment in priority areas, enhancing engagement in one of our most important strategic markets in sectors including renewable energy, infrastructure, transport, digital infrastructure and critical supply chains. “

The partnership aims to promote joint initiatives that enhance trade and investment flows between the two nations, while enabling co-financing of eligible projects both within their respective markets and in third regions, particularly Southeast Asia. The MoU also supports knowledge exchange and institutional collaboration, enabling both entities to share expertise, insights and best practices across priority sectors. The agreement also seeks to advance collaboration in key sectors including renewable energy, infrastructure supporting the energy transition, transportation, and digital infrastructure.

The MoU establishes a comprehensive framework for long-term strategic cooperation between the two export credit agencies, reinforcing shared commitment of both the countries to strengthen bilateral trade and investment ties, in line with the Australia-UAE CEPA, while advancing their roles as regional leaders in sustainable economic growth.

About Etihad Credit Insurance (ECI)

Etihad Credit Insurance, the UAE’s federal export credit company, offers businesses, financial institutions and investors innovative solutions that catalyse and consolidate international trade. The company provides a wide range of solutions and products such as export credit insurance, risk mitigation insurance, comprehensive market intelligence, export strategy and access to finance.

Established in 2018, ECI holds an ‘AA-’ Fitch Rating, which the company has successfully maintained for seven consecutive years. ECI is the first export credit agency to join the UAE’s KYC Blockchain Platform, led by the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism. The company is also a member of the widely acclaimed Berne Union and an affiliate member of the UN’s Net Zero Export Credit Alliance- NZECA. Furthermore, ECI received the “TXF Commodity Trader Export Finance Deal of the Year” award.

ECI is dedicated to fostering sustainability and non-oil trade to support the resilience and diversification of the UAE economy, while empowering businesses to conduct seamless global trade by providing robust credit solutions and expert market insights. One of ECI’s flagship initiatives to support businesses is ‘Xport Xponential,’ which equips UAE-based exporters, re-exporters, and manufacturers with essential financial tools, advisory support, and access to global markets.

Guided by the core organisational values of protection, customer-centricity, integrity, collaboration, global competitiveness, innovation, and sustainability, ECI remains committed to ensuring client success.

About Export Finance Australia

EFA is Australia’s export credit agency. EFA provides commercial finance for export trade and overseas investment and infrastructure development. From small and medium-sized enterprises to large corporates, foreign governments and infrastructure projects, it helps Australian businesses take on the world. In doing so, EFA’s finance supports Australia’s economic security and regional resilience.

EFA administers the Australian Government’s National Interest Account, which currently includes the Southeast Asia Investment Financing Facility, the Critical Minerals Facility, the Defence Export Facility and lending for the Australian Infrastructure Financing Facility for the Pacific. EFA also provides support to other Commonwealth entities, including Housing Australia and the Northern Australia Infrastructure Facility.

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