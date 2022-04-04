Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Etihad Cargo, the cargo and logistics arm of the Etihad Aviation Group, received two awards at the Aviation Achievement Awards winners’ gala dinner held in Dubai on March 29, 2022.

Celebrating its tenth edition, the Aviation Achievement Awards recognised aviation organisations that have demonstrated exceptional leadership, innovation and resilience. Winners were announced virtually on March 22, 2022, and trophies were later presented during a lavish gala dinner held at the Address Dubai Marina.

Etihad Cargo won awards in both categories for which the carrier had been shortlisted. The Cargo Airline of the Year award recognised an exceptional cargo airline operator that has most consistently delivered outstanding service, reliability and value to its customers. The Air Cargo Pharma Service of the Year award paid heed to the exceptional skills of the air cargo organisation that provided a flawless transportation service for pharmaceutical goods.

“Etihad Cargo is honoured to be recognised for its achievements,” said Martin Drew, Senior Vice President Sales & Cargo, Etihad Aviation Group. “While 2021 brought significant challenges, Etihad Cargo has worked closer than ever before with partners and customers to meet their evolving requirements and allocate the necessary capacity, resulting in Etihad Cargo achieving a record tonnage of 729,000 tonnes and 49 per cent revenue growth. Etihad Cargo is committed to providing the highest quality of air cargo solutions to our customers both in the Middle East and globally and will continue to invest in initiatives and develop strategies that will contribute to our long-term growth and address Etihad Cargo’s customers’ demands.”

About Etihad Cargo:

Etihad Cargo is the cargo and logistics arm of the Etihad Aviation Group. Since its establishment in 2004, Etihad Cargo has grown rapidly to become one of the leading air cargo carriers in the world, offering customers a range of cargo products and services to five major continents. Its hub in Abu Dhabi is strategically located at the centre of the worlds’ busiest trade lanes, providing an integral link between Asia, Europe, North America, Australia and Africa.

In addition to general cargo, Etihad Cargo offers a wide range of specialty products including live animals, dangerous good, valuables and vulnerables, personal effects, as well as its market leading cold chain products (the latter holding IATA’s stringent Centre of Excellence for Independent Validators certifications for both Pharmaceutical and Perishables Logistics, as well as live animals Logistics).

For more information, please visit www.etihadcargo.com

