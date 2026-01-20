Each product that lands on a shelf, an online order delivered, and a global trade route mapped depends on the seamless movement of goods.

At TFS, we’ve built South Africa’s most comprehensive tech-driven logistics ecosystem with the goal of making world-class supply chains accessible to every business.

TFS was born out of the Takealot Group’s proven delivery infrastructure: a network that powers millions of successful deliveries each year. What began as the backbone of South Africa’s leading e-commerce brand has evolved into an open, scalable platform that serves the wider business community. I’m proud to say that TFS now operates more than 125 delivery hubs and eight fulfilment centres, connecting international freight to the last mile. Our strategy is to transform exclusive capability into an inclusive ecosystem opportunity.

Simplifying supply chains, amplifying growth

The reason most businesses struggle with logistics is not that they can’t move goods; the problem lies with fragmented supply chains – managing multiple service providers and disconnected systems slows down their growth and adds costs. TFS’s solution is to integrate freight forwarding, warehousing, courier and on-demand delivery into a single, intelligent platform.

Through one partner and one digital interface, our customers gain complete visibility from origin to doorstep. This eliminates duplication, reduces operational risk, and gives businesses the agility they need to scale quickly. Our data-driven systems enable real-time decision-making, route optimisation, and proactive communication at every milestone.

Something I’m passionate about is measurable results because faster delivery times and lower costs mean happier customers. Yet for us, success is defined not only by on-time performance, but by our clients’ ability to grow. That’s because when they succeed, so do we.

Connecting Africa to the world

Freight forwarding has become a key part of our value proposition and one of TFS’s fastest-growing service areas. We help South African businesses trade confidently with global suppliers and international customers through a single, tech-enabled platform that manages everything from consolidation at origin and customs clearance to local warehousing and delivery.

Our freight division, built on years of handling time-sensitive, high-volume imports for Takealot’s supplier network, simplifies international trade for businesses of all sizes. We don’t just move cargo – we also unlock opportunities. We believe Africa’s trade future lies in linking small producers and large exporters alike to global markets through efficient, transparent and scalable solutions enabled by world class technology.

Innovation, sustainability and customer-centricity

Innovation is what drives our growth. TFS was the first logistics operator in Africa to deploy an electric truck fleet at scale, an initiative that earned us the 2024 Logistics Achiever Awards Gold Award. In 2025, our commitment to innovation was recognised once more when we received the top award for introducing autonomous robotic sorting at our Johannesburg fulfilment centre. These investments help reduce emissions, improve efficiency, and create high-tech employment opportunities for our workforce.

But I’m aware that tech capabilities mean little without people who care – and I’m proud that across our national network, TFS continues to build a culture centred on customer obsession, accountability and empowerment. Our teams have access to live performance data and we encourage them to make rapid, informed decisions to improve customer experience. Recognising exceptional service and sharing real customer feedback helps retain that focus at every TFS site.

Partnerships that deliver

TFS continues to invest heavily in our own infrastructure of fulfilment centres, last-mile hubs, and proprietary technology, while working with the best global carriers, customs agents, and airline partners to expand our reach. We balance ownership and collaboration to ensure our customers get both stability and flexibility.

For high-value or sensitive shipments, TFS offers secure handling facilities, GPS tracking, segregated storage and dedicated monitoring from our control rooms. Comprehensive risk protection, which includes goods-in-transit and warehouse liability insurance, means our clients’ cargo is protected at every stage.

The road ahead

Looking to the future, I believe three macro trends will redefine logistics: the rapid growth of e-commerce, the digitisation of supply chains, and the growing demand for sustainability. The businesses that thrive will be those that treat delivery as part of their value proposition rather than as an afterthought.

At TFS, our vision extends beyond being a service provider – we’re building a collaborative ecosystem where every participant benefits from shared innovation, infrastructure, and expertise. Whether you’re a startup looking to scale, an established business seeking operational efficiency, or an international company entering African markets, there’s a place for you in our ecosystem. Together, we can transform logistics from a cost centre into a competitive advantage that drives mutual growth and opens new possibilities for trade across the continent.



