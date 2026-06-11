The successful delivery of the highly anticipated development highlights strong global investor confidence in Dubai and aligns with the UAE’s Net Zero ambitions through pioneering green construction.

Featuring bespoke beachfront villas, penthouses, and a luxury hotel, the engineering marvel reinforces Innovo’s role in delivering the world-class infrastructure that powers the UAE's economic vision.

Dubai, UAE – Innovo Group, the leading construction company across the UAE's built environment, today announced the successful completion and final handover of the highly anticipated Six Senses Residences Palm Jumeirah. Developed by Select Group, the sold-out ultra-luxury development reinforces Innovo’s strategic capability to execute the region’s most architecturally distinctive and engineering-intensive projects.

The successful delivery of this flagship project comes at a time when Dubai continues to consolidate its position as a premier destination for global wealth and investment. The fact that the entire development sold out well ahead of completion serves as a powerful indicator of robust international confidence in the UAE’s real estate sector, directly supporting the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33) objective to establish the emirate as one of the top three global cities.

To deliver on this national ambition, Innovo executed a masterclass in complex project delivery. The sprawling development seamlessly integrates a diverse array of ultra-luxury assets: two Sky Villa buildings offering 32 keys, nine Signature private villas situated directly on the Palm Jumeirah beachfront, two penthouse buildings comprising 131 apartments, and a dedicated hotel building featuring 66 guest rooms.

The integration of these varied components required highly advanced structural solutions. In a major logistical and engineering feat, Innovo successfully connected the entire multi-structure development through a massive single basement. This foundational infrastructure acts as the unseen engine of the property, unifying the residential and hotel buildings while navigating the complexities of extensive, multi-level water features and integrated premium amenities, including a state-of-the-art SPA, gym facilities, and world-class dining venues.

Aligning with the UAE’s Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative, delivering world-class luxury at the Six Senses Palm Jumeirah also meant advancing the sustainability of the built environment. Designed in strict alignment with LEED green building certification requirements, Innovo integrated highly energy-efficient systems, optimised water consumption frameworks, and carefully selected sustainable materials to dramatically reduce the development's long-term environmental footprint.

Crucially, this commitment to sustainability extended into the construction phase itself. Acting as a testbed for cleaner construction methodologies, Innovo implemented advanced energy solutions on-site, including the pioneering use of large-scale battery systems as an alternative to conventional diesel generator power. This innovative approach significantly reduced carbon emissions, minimised noise pollution in a sensitive residential area, and enhanced overall energy efficiency during the build.

Sameh Fam, CEO of Innovo Build, said: “Projects like Six Senses Palm Jumeirah demonstrate what can be achieved when engineering expertise, innovation, and disciplined execution come together. We are proud to have delivered a landmark development that sets a new benchmark for luxury construction in the region.”

Israr Liaqat, CEO of Select Group, added: "The handover of Six Senses Residences The Palm is a landmark moment for Select Group. From the outset, our ambition was to deliver a development that would set a new benchmark for ultra-luxury branded living in this region and the sell-out of the project ahead of completion confirms that the market recognised exactly what we were building. Partnering with Innovo gave us the confidence that a development of this architectural complexity would be delivered without compromise.”

The completion of the Six Senses Palm Jumeirah further accelerates Innovo’s momentum as the partner of choice for developers seeking to turn the most ambitious architectural concepts into operational reality, solidifying its role in shaping the UAE's luxury and sustainable development landscape.

About Innovo

Innovo is an industry leader in construction and development across the built environment, specialising in the design, engineering, construction, development and infrastructure financing of major real estate projects across four continents.

A front-runner and innovator in the built environment, Innovo’s vast and varied portfolio includes more than 130 ongoing projects, encompassing luxury residential developments, villa communities, educational facilities, hospitality, commercial and transport hubs, and critical urban infrastructure.

Innovo is headquartered in London, UK with offices in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Toronto, Cairo, Dakar and Luanda. For more information, visit www.innovogroup.com.

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Weber Shandwick

Karan Narsinghani

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Email: KNarsinghani@webershandwick.com