DUBAI, UAE — Veeam® Software, the Data and AI Trust Company, today announced the second EmpowHer VMCE+ Accelerator, a 14-week program designed to expand access, opportunity, and representation for women across the technology industry through certification, hands on learning, and career pathways.

As organizations accelerate digital transformation and AI adoption, the need for skilled and diverse technical talent has never been greater. The EmpowHer VMCE+ Accelerator is a cohort-based program for 50 early to mid-career women looking to deepen their technical expertise through the company’s industry recognized VMCE+ (Veeam Certified Engineer) certification, while building real world readiness for technical roles. Through the EmpowHer VMCE+ Accelerator, Veeam is helping equip more women with the expertise, confidence, and experience needed to build successful careers in data resilience and modern IT.

“While the tech industry has made progress, there is still more to do to ensure access and encourage the diversity of thought that fuels creativity and innovation,” said Emilee Tellez, Field CTO at Veeam. “We asked a simple question: how can we better support women in technology? For me, the answer was clear. Certifications, including those from Veeam, played a critical role in my own career, and VMCE+ represents the kind of hands-on, in-demand expertise that helps people stand out and succeed. That is why EmpowHer VMCE+ is the right answer. We have already seen the impact, with women leaving the program stronger in their technical skills, more confident in their voice, and more visible in their workplaces. With this next cohort, we are continuing to open that door, giving more women the tools, community, and opportunity to build real momentum in their careers.”

Building skills, confidence, and career pathways

The program focuses on the first of four courses in the VMCE+ training bundle, equipping participants with the skills to install, configure, and manage the Veeam Data Platform. Participants gain hands on experience with the Veeam DataAI Command Platform through:

Self-paced learning with Veeam University PRO.

Cohort sessions led by VMCE+ certified leaders of Women in Green, one of Veeam’s Employee Resource Groups (ERG).

A structured pathway to VMCE+ certification.

Access to a global peer network and community support.

Eligibility to be considered for open technical roles at Veeam.

The program is designed not only to build technical capability, but also to accelerate career readiness, helping reduce time to hire and shorten onboarding ramp time for future talent. Upon completion, participants earn a badge, build confidence, and gain access to the remaining courses to continue their path toward the VMCE+ certification exam.

Cordelia Dean, EmpowHer VMCE program alumna said, “I am incredibly grateful to Veeam for selecting me to participate in the EmpowHer VMCE program, an experience that has opened doors far beyond anything I imagined. Through the program, I gained valuable technical expertise, achieved my VMCE certification and applied these skills directly in real world environments, while also growing in confidence both personally and professionally. Just as importantly, I became part of a global community of talented women in technology, building meaningful relationships and networks that continue to shape my career. This initiative is about more than certification, it is about creating opportunity, inspiring confidence, and demonstrating that there is a place for women in technology. I will always appreciate the investment Veeam has made in me and in so many other women around the world.”

Enabling a stronger and more inclusive future in tech

Since its launch, EmpowHer has evolved into a focused accelerator that removes barriers to entry and creates meaningful pathways into technical careers for women. The EmpowHer VMCE+ Accelerator reflects Veeam’s broader commitment to building a diverse, job ready talent pipeline while empowering individuals with the skills needed to manage, protect, and unlock the value of their data.

By investing in education, advocacy, and community, Veeam is helping shape a more inclusive technology ecosystem while ensuring organizations have access to the skilled talent required to support the future of data and AI trust.

Dave Russell, Senior Vice President, Head of Strategy at Veeam added, “As organizations accelerate AI adoption, the need for skilled talent who understand how to manage, protect and unlock data has never been more critical. Programs like EmpowHer VMCE+ are essential to building the next generation of technical expertise while broadening access to opportunity. By investing in skills, certification and community, we are not only strengthening the talent pipeline, but also helping organizations build the foundation for trusted data and responsible AI.”

Applications are now open through June 19. Eligible women with an interest in building or advancing a career in technology can apply here: EmpowHer VMCE+ Accelerator | Women in Tech Program. The program is open to both early career professionals and experienced practitioners who are looking to develop or formalise their technical expertise in areas such as storage, networking, security, or virtualization.

EmpowHer VMCE+ Accelerator starts the week of August 3, 2026, and concludes the week of October 30, 2026.

For more information, visit www.veeam.com.

About Veeam Software

Veeam® Software is the Data and AI Trust Company, specializing in helping organizations ensure their data and AI are fully understood, secured, and resilient to enable the acceleration of safe AI at scale. As the market leader in both data resilience and data security posture management, Veeam is built for the convergence of identity, data, security, and AI risk.

Veeam delivers deep contextual intelligence across every data asset, identity, and AI model. The company governs access for both humans and AI agents, automates privacy, compliance, and remediation processes, and protects and recovers organizations from modern threats – including ransomware, disasters, AI errors, and ensuring the restoration of clean, trusted data. Veeam empowers organizations to move beyond simply protecting data, enabling them to activate and unlock its full potential.

Headquartered in Seattle with offices in more than 30 countries, Veeam protects over 550,000 customers worldwide, including 82% of the Fortune 500, who trust Veeam to keep their businesses running. Learn more at www.veeam.com or follow Veeam on LinkedIn @veeam-software and X @veeam.

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