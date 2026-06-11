Dubai, UAE: Leading property advisory firm BlackBrick Property announces its recent, record-setting villa sale in The Meadows, one of Dubai’s most established lifestyle communities. The deal closed at AED 24.12m, in a transaction led by BlackBrick brokers Larissa Bradley and Franciska Balc. This achievement for a six-bedroomed Hattan villa underlines the long-term appeal of well located, high quality properties with proven lifestyle appeal – even amid a more balanced residential market.

"What we're seeing is not a decline in demand, but a more considered approach from buyers," said Matthew Bate, Founder and CEO at BlackBrick. "In this environment, properties within trusted areas such as Emirates Living are proving particularly resilient because they offer qualities that cannot easily be replicated – mature landscaping, established amenities, strong connectivity and years of transaction history.

While the pace of the market has normalised, demand for quality product in wider Emirates Living communities broadly remains robust:

The Lakes:

The Lakes continues to benefit from maturity - something that cannot easily be replicated. Established landscaping, proven infrastructure, strong connectivity, and long-standing community appeal continue to attract family buyers looking for stability rather than speculation. Inventory remains limited, and buyers continue to place significant value on the community’s location, greenery, and lifestyle offering. Unlike some other communities in Dubai, The Lakes firmly remains a sellers’ market. BlackBrick has seen several bidding wars for villas in this sub-community in June, with properties with high-quality renovations commanding premiums of around 20-30% in comparison to unrenovated homes

Emirates Hills:

Representing the pinnacle of Dubai's residential market, Emirates Hills continues to occupy a category of its own. While BlackBrick expects transaction volumes across the super-prime sector to moderate, this should not be confused with weakening demand. Pricing is expected to remain steady owing to limited stock, prestige and the end-user nature of the market. Many buyers operating within the Emirates Hills market are less influenced by financing conditions or short-term market movements and remain focused on acquiring exceptional homes within one of Dubai's most prestigious addresses. To this end, BlackBrick is seeing a trend for high-net-worth buyers to acquire older homes and completely knock-them down, allowing for an entirely unique home built bespoke to exacting specifications.

The Springs:

The Springs is entering a more competitive phase as inventory levels increase, particularly within the renovated segment. The Springs was one of the strongest performers throughout the recent growth cycle, benefiting from the significant price appreciation seen across neighbouring communities such as The Meadows and The Lakes. As buyers were priced out of larger Emirates Living communities, many shifted their focus towards The Springs, attracted by its location, community feel and relative affordability. At the same time, the community experienced a wave of investor and developer-led renovations, with high levels of stock, matched with high demand.

Today, the dynamic is shifting, and demand has dropped, leading to a surplus of stock on the market, which, in BlackBrick’s view, will lead to a correction. In the current time, buyers are in the driving seat, with greater choice and stronger negotiating leverage than they have enjoyed in recent years. BlackBrick expects values within The Springs to become increasingly linked to product quality, location and realistic seller expectations rather than broad market momentum alone.

Conclusion:

"The market is increasingly rewarding quality, credibility and scarcity," added Matthew Bate. "As conditions become more balanced, the communities that continue to stand out are those that have demonstrated their appeal over decades rather than years. Buyers may no longer be acting with the same urgency, but demand for the best homes in the best-established locations remains extremely strong."

As Dubai's residential market enters its next phase of growth, BlackBrick expects mature villa communities to remain among the city's most resilient segments, supported by limited supply, sustained end-user demand and their enduring appeal to both local and international buyers.

www.blackbrickproperty.com

For media queries:

Sophie Toh | DDA Middle East | Sophie.Toh@ddaglobal.com

About BlackBrick Property:

BlackBrick Property is a global property and lifestyle advisory firm founded in Dubai in 2021 by Matthew Bate, offering brokerage, advisory, private office and relocation services. The company is built on the belief that real estate is deeply personal, curating homes and investment opportunities that reflect identity, intention and long-term value. As a living platform, BlackBrick Property connects people, property, and possibility - blending lifestyle intelligence with strategic investment advisory. Every relationship is grounded in trust, every experience designed with purpose and every decision guided by a vision to create meaningful living and generational wealth.