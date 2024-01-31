Networks of both airlines will offer seamless travel to destinations across Southeast Europe

Agreement further enhances Etihad’s drive to welcome more visitors to Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi, UAE - Etihad Airways and Air Serbia have entered into a strategic bilateral codeshare, aimed at enhancing connectivity for customers of both airlines across a range of destinations.

Under this partnership, Etihad's customers gain convenient access to 12 Southeast European destinations through Air Serbia's Belgrade hub, with nine destinations being new to Etihad's extended network.

The codeshare arrangement simplifies the travel experience for guests, allowing them to make a single booking and undergo a seamless check-in process, along with the added convenience of having their baggage effortlessly transferred to their final destination.

Air Serbia's network becomes easily accessible to Etihad's customers, who can connect to it from Etihad's gateways in Athens, Milan, Rome, and Vienna.

Jurriaan Stelder, VP Alliances and Industry Affairs at Etihad, said: "This partnership further expands our codeshare network and provides our guests with convenient access to 12 of Air Serbia’s leisure and business destinations, including Belgrade, Bucharest, Budapest, Thessaloniki, Tirana, Skopje and Sofia.

“We also look forward to warmly welcoming Air Serbia customers travelling from Europe to Abu Dhabi, where they will have the opportunity to explore the inviting hospitality and rich culture of our home, including the stunning beaches, world-class cultural landmarks and theme parks, and the serene desert landscapes."

Boško Rupić, Air Serbia General Manager of Commercial and Strategy, said: “By joining forces with Etihad we expand the reach of our services, offering our passengers a wider array of destinations and connectivity options.

“This translates into more choices, flexibility, and convenience for those who choose Air Serbia for their journeys. Passengers will now enjoy the ease of booking connecting flights and checking in once for their entire journey.”

Etihad Guest is the loyalty programme for both airlines and allows members to either earn or redeem Etihad Guest miles across the Etihad Airways and Air Serbia networks, as well as enjoy the benefits of tier status.

The new codeshare will come into operation from 30 January 2024, for flights commencing 3 February 2024.

Notes:

Etihad Airways and Air Serbia currently do not have non-stop flights between Abu Dhabi and Belgrade, and Etihad flights will connect with Air Serbia’s through Athens, Milan, Rome, and Vienna.

Etihad Airways became a minority partner of Air Serbia in 2013, but is no longer a shareholder after the Serbian government took over 100% ownership in November 2023. While Serbia now holds full ownership of Air Serbia, we continue to collaborate through our codeshare agreement.

About Etihad

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, was formed in 2003 and quickly went on to become one of the world’s leading airlines. From its home in Abu Dhabi, Etihad flies to passenger and cargo destinations in the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, Australia, and North America. Together with Etihad’s codeshare partners, Etihad’s network offers access to hundreds of international destinations. In recent years, Etihad has received numerous awards for its superior service and products, cargo offering, loyalty programme and more.

Etihad sees tackling the climate crisis as the most important issue of our time and was named the Airline Ratings Environmental Airline of the Year 2022 and 2023. Through strategic partnerships with major global aviation brands and OEMs, Etihad is relentless in its pursuit of industry decarbonisation.

To learn more, visit etihad.com.

About Air Serbia

Air Serbia is the proud successor of the airline Aeroput, established on 17 June 1927. The company ranks eighth on the list of the oldest airlines in the world that are still operating. Air Serbia has been operating since 26 October 2013 under its current name, and with the new name and new identity, the company offer a new concept of inflight comfort across the growing network. In passenger and cargo traffic, Air Serbia serve over 80 destinations in scheduled, seasonal and charter traffic in Europe, the Mediterranean, North America, and Asia. Air Serbia's fleet currently consists of wide-body aircraft Airbus A330-200s, narrow-body aircraft from the Airbus A320 family, as well as turboprop ATR 72-600 aircraft for regional flights. In addition to the Belgrade Nikola Tesla Airport, Air Serbia also flies from Niš Constantine the Great airport, and the international airport "Morava" near Kraljevo.