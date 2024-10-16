Streamlining dining experience and onboard resource management



Abu Dhabi, UAE - Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, is rolling out Skypad, an innovative digital tool designed to enhance the inflight experience for passengers.



Elevating Customer Service to new heights

Developed in-house by Etihad's Digital Transformation and Innovation team, Skypad represents a significant step forward in personalised, efficient air travel service.



Cabin crew serving in premium cabins have begun receiving tablets equipped with the SkyPad application and other key tools. These devices enable crew members to access real-time flight updates, ensuring each guest’s needs are anticipated and addressed promptly.



"At Etihad, we're committed to embracing technology that enhances our guests' journey," said Turky Alhammadi, Director of Product Development & Hospitality at Etihad Airways. "Skypad embodies our dedication to excellence, blending innovation with our world-renowned hospitality."



Streamlined dining experience

Skypad's Meal Order Taking feature allows cabin crew to take and complete orders with minimal steps, ensuring a smoother dining experience for passengers. The system's real-time inventory tracking enables precise management of onboard resources, reducing waste and improving sustainability efforts.



"The introduction of Skypad marks a new chapter in our service evolution," Alhammadi added. "We're continuously working on new functionalities to make this tool even more effective, always with the goal of providing an unparalleled guest experience."



Looking to the Future

Etihad Airways is committed to ongoing development of Skypad. Future enhancements will focus on further personalising the guest experience and expanding the system's capabilities.



Looking further ahead, Etihad envisions a fully connected experience across all guest touchpoints – in the air and on the ground. This ambitious goal aims to create a seamless journey for passengers, from booking to arrival at their final destination.



As Etihad continues to innovate in aviation technology, passengers can look forward to an ever-evolving, seamless travel experience that sets new standards in the industry.

