Fully enclosed First Suites, lie-flat Business Class, and high-speed Wi-Fi redefine the narrowbody experience

Inaugural flight sold out in First, Business, and Economy

Abu Dhabi, UAE. Etihad Airways has launched the first commercial flight of its all-new A321LR, defining luxury travel on a narrowbody aircraft.

Flight EY414 departed Zayed International Airport for Phuket today, marking the introduction of an aircraft designed to deliver Etihad’s premium cabin standards on short and medium-haul sectors.

Today’s inaugural flight introduces guests to Etihad’s latest cabin innovation, designed to deliver the same elevated service and attention to detail that defines its award-winning widebody experience, now available on a next-generation single-aisle aircraft.

Last week Etihad took delivery of the first of 30 A321LR aircraft scheduled to join its fleet, each configured to provide elevated comfort, refined design and high-speed connectivity across all cabins.

Arik De, Chief Revenue and Commercial Officer at Etihad Airways, said: “The A321LR symbolises our ambition to deliver extraordinary experiences on every route we serve. It allows us to bring the sophistication of our widebody cabins, including our renowned First experience, to more destinations, and to more travellers, than ever before.”

Widebody Luxury on a Single-Aisle Aircraft

Etihad’s A321LR introduces a new benchmark for narrowbody travel, with a premium cabin layout that transforms expectations across all classes:

First Suites

Two fully enclosed private suites with sliding doors, flat beds, and unique styling

Elegant design with space for a guest to dine or relax, either in the privacy of their suite alone, or with companion

Features include a 20-inch 4K screen, wireless charging and Bluetooth pairing

Full Etihad First service onboard and on the ground

Business

Fourteen seats in a 1-1 herringbone configuration, each with direct aisle access and window views

Enhanced with 17.3-inch 4K displays, wireless charging and Bluetooth connectivity

Generous personal space and intuitive storage

Economy

144 ergonomically designed seats offering generous legroom

Equipped with 13.3-inch 4K touchscreens, USB charging and Bluetooth headphone pairing

Entertainment includes a library of premium films, series and games

All cabins feature high-speed Wi-Fi capable of video conferencing, streaming movies and gaming, being rolled out progressively on Asian routes, and enlarged overhead bins to enhance comfort and convenience throughout the journey.

With the introduction of the A321LR, Etihad continues to elevate the standards of air travel, combining design innovation with the airline’s commitment to unrivalled service.

