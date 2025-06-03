Sharjah – Ethiopian Airlines, Africa’s largest network operating carrier and one of the world’s fastest-growing airline brands, has launched a new passenger service from Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, to Addis Ababa effective June 1, 2025.

The route launch and inaugural flight was celebrated in Sharjah with a vibrant event attended by H.E. Sheikh Khalid Isam Al Qassimi, Chairman of the Department of Civil Aviation – Sharjah, H.E. Oumer Hussien, Ambassador of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia to the UAE, Mr. Solomon Begashaw, Area Manager, Ethiopian Airlines (UAE), Mrs. Rahel Assefa, Vice President - Marketing, Ethiopian Airlines Group, Mr. Khalid Waleed Al Mansoori, Manager - Overseas Promotions Department, Sharjah Tourism, and other officials from Sharjah Government and Ethiopian Airlines.

The new route will be operated four-times weekly, delivering convenient travel options between Sharjah and the vast Ethiopian global network. The flights will also initiate a significant trade, tourism, and cultural exchange between Africa and the Middle East.

Regarding the commencement of the service Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO Mr. Mesfin Tasew, stated, “We are truly delighted to connect our passengers to an additional getaway in the UAE with our new flights to Sharjah. We have been connecting the UAE and Africa for nearly five decades now and the new service will help boost investment, tourism, diplomatic and socio-economic bonds between the two regions.”

Ethiopian Airlines has been providing cargo services to Sharjah, one of the UAE’s vibrant cities known for its rich history, cultural heritage, and dynamic business environment. With the launch of its new passenger flights to Sharjah, Ethiopian Airlines now offers a convenient travel option for both business and leisure travellers. Passengers can look forward to a seamless journey, supported by the airline’s state-of-the-art facilities and world-class customer service, ensuring a comfortable and memorable flying experience.

As part of the evening’s celebrations, a lucky draw added excitement to the occasion, with three winners selected. The first prize was a prestigious Business Class ticket, the second an Economy Class ticket, and the third winner received a collectible 1:100 die-cast model of an Ethiopian Airlines aircraft — a thoughtful keepsake honouring the airline’s legacy.

Sharjah, the third-largest emirate in the UAE, joins Ethiopian Airlines' network as its second passenger destination in the country. Widely recognized as the UAE’s cultural capital, Sharjah also serves as an industrial powerhouse and educational hub. Its convenient access to major international airports makes it a strategic gateway for global companies seeking to tap into emerging markets.

Known as the cultural heart of the UAE, Sharjah is rapidly transforming into a sought-after destination for adventure and eco-tourism—particularly across its eastern and central regions. This growth is creating significant opportunities in hospitality, leisure, entertainment, food and beverage, retail, and other travel-related sectors.

About Ethiopian Airlines

Ethiopian Airlines Group (Ethiopian) is a true African success story, transforming a visionary dream into a globally renowned reality for nearly eight decades. Operating flights to more than 160 domestic and international passenger, and cargo destinations across five continents, Ethiopian bridges the gaps between Africa and the world. Emphasizing passenger comfort and environmental sustainability, Ethiopian utilizes ultra-modern aircraft such as Boeing 737s, 777s, 787s, Airbus A350-900, A350-1000 and De Havilland Q400.

Ethiopian, the Star Alliance member airline, champions in various coveted awards including Skytrax’s ‘Best Airline in Africa Award’ for seven consecutive years, APEX ‘Best Overall in Africa’ award and ‘Leadership in Connecting Africa through Transport’ Award among others. Ethiopian aims to further excel in its success through a strategic plan dubbed ‘Vision 2035’ and become one of the top 20 most competitive and leading aviation groups in the world. Embracing a Pan-African spirit, Ethiopian is pursuing multi-hub strategy through hubs in Lomé, Togo with ASKY, in Lilongwe, Malawi with Malawi Airlines, in Lusaka, Zambia with Zambia Airways, and in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) with Air Congo.

