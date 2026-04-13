Qatar, Doha: Estithmar Holding’s General Assembly approved a 20% profit distribution of the Company’s capital to shareholders for the financial year 2025, equivalent to two shares for every ten shares, reflecting the Company’s strong financial performance during the year and the continued momentum of its growth across its regional and international operating platforms.

This decision comes at a time when global markets are navigating accelerating economic and geopolitical challenges, underscoring the resilience of the Qatari economy and reflecting the Company’s confidence in its expansion strategy and its ability to deliver sustainable long-term returns to shareholders.