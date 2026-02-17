Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: Esterad Capital Limited, a Category 3A asset management firm licensed and regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), has announced the successful launch of its first managed investment fund, marked by the completion of the Funds strategic investment in a US-based travel centre.

The transaction represents the first capital deployment under Esterad Capital’s management since its establishment and underscores the firm’s ability to move swiftly from platform launch to execution. The USD 27 million investment demonstrates Esterad Capital’s abilities to source differentiated, income-generating assets that support essential economic infrastructure and offer long-term, contracted cash flows.

Subsidiaries and associate companies of The Commercial Real Estate Company (“Al-Tijaria”), a leading Kuwait-headquartered and publicly listed real estate group on Boursa Kuwait, alongside a select group of Esterad Capital’s strategic investors, have participated as investors in the Fund, which has acquired a strategically located travel centre on the outskirts of Houston, Texas. The Travel center is situated approximately 20 minutes from downtown Houston and benefits from direct frontage on one of only two major highways serving the Port of Houston, one of the largest ports in the United States by tonnage and among the busiest globally.

The travel centre operates under the TravelCenters of America brand, a subsidiary of British Petroleum, and is managed by the company’s largest franchisee. The facility comprises 12 gasoline pumps, four diesel pumps, dedicated truck parking for up to 75 vehicles, and an on-site quick-service restaurant. The property is secured under a long-term 20-year triple-net lease structure, incorporating inflation-linked protections that provide strong income visibility and stability for investors.

Through this investment, Esterad Capital is pursuing an aggregation strategy aimed at building scale by acquiring additional complementary assets over the course of the year, with the objective of creating a diversified, income-generating portfolio across defensive, infrastructure-linked real estate sectors in the United States.

Commenting on the transaction, Mr Ahmed Abdulrahman, Chairman of Esterad Capital, said:

“The successful close of this USD 27 million investment through Esterad Capital’s first managed fund is an important milestone for the Group. It demonstrates our ability to source and execute unique, institutionally structured transactions within a short timeframe, while maintaining a strong focus on asset quality, downside protection, and long-term income visibility.”

He added:

“This transaction reflects our disciplined investment approach and our ability to leverage the Group’s experience and relationships to access opportunities that are not widely available in the market.”

Mr Asad Aftab, Senior Executive Officer of Esterad Capital, commented:

“Securing the Funds first investment is a strong foundation for Esterad Capital. Travel centres represent a specialised and resilient segment within the logistics ecosystem and are rarely available under long-term, investment-grade lease structures. This transaction demonstrates our ability to originate opportunities, partner with high-quality operators, and structure investments for investors that prioritise capital preservation and sustainable long-term returns. We are particularly proud of the participation of Al-Tijaria Group in this investment product, as it reflects the strength of our longstanding strategic relationship and the mutual trust between our institutions.”

Eng. Abdulmutaleb Marafie, Chief Executive Officer of The Commercial Real Estate Company (“Al-Tijaria”), commented:

“We are pleased that Al-Tijaria Group, through its subsidiaries and associate companies, has participated in this Fund. This investment marks an important step in our strategic expansion into developed markets such as the United States, further strengthening our geographic diversification and enhancing our exposure to defensive, income-generating assets.

We will continue to pursue selective investment opportunities that enhance the financial performance of our companies and deliver sustainable long-term value to our shareholders.”

Through this fund, Esterad Capital aims to continue expanding its US investment footprint by selectively targeting proprietary and off-market opportunities across defensive, income-oriented asset classes that support essential economic activity.

Esterad Capital Limited is headquartered in the Dubai International Financial Centre and regulated by the DFSA. It serves as Esterad Group’s dedicated asset management platform, providing institutional and high-net-worth investors with access to differentiated private equity, real estate, and alternative investment opportunities underpinned by disciplined execution and strong governance.

Esterad Capital Limited is a Category 3A asset management firm licensed by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) and headquartered in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). It provides institutional and high-net-worth investors with access to differentiated private equity, real estate, and alternative investment opportunities sourced through deep market relationships and disciplined execution. Guided by rigorous due diligence and disciplined risk management, Esterad Capital is committed to delivering sustainable, long-term value for its clients and shareholders.