UAE - Al Ansari Exchange, the largest remittance and foreign exchange company in the UAE, and a subsidiary of Al Ansari Financial Services PJSC, named Mr. Essam Saber Abdelwhab Shbib, as the 11th millionaire of its popular annual Summer Promotion 2024. Essam Saber from Egypt received the grand prize of AED 1 million through a draw held at the Metropolitan Hotel in Dubai. In addition to the grand prize, the Summer Promotion presented Mr. Md Yasin Abdul Hoque, a Bangladesh national, with a brand-new Audi Q2.

Al Ansari Exchange's Summer Promotion 2024 ran from 1 June to 31 August 2024 and included over 7.5 million eligible transactions made through Al Ansari Exchange branches, mobile application and digital channels. The promotion clearly demonstrated the company’s commitment to customer satisfaction by maximising value for each transaction. The event was also live streamed on the company's social media platforms.

Ali Al Najjar, Chief Operating Officer of Al Ansari Exchange commented, “Our annual Summer Promotion is part of our efforts to thank our loyal customers for their trust and support over the years. We would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to Bank Al Falah, our steadfast partner, for their unwavering support of our Summer Promotion. Their commitment has been instrumental in making this annual event a resounding success. Additionally, we also would like to thank TravelWings for their generous sponsorship, which added an extra layer of excitement and value for our winners.”

“Finally, we congratulate Mr. Essam Saber on becoming our 11th millionaire and winning the grand prize, as well as all the other winners who took part in the promotion. The latest edition of Summer Promotion was a huge success, thanks to the incredible number of entries we received this year and the support of our customers. We hope that the prizes will have a positive impact on the lives of the winners and their families, and we look forward to delivering even more rewards in future campaigns,” Al Najjar added.

In addition to the grand prizes, Al Ansari Exchange added to the excitement of the Summer Promotion by holding weekly draws. Twelve holiday packages were given away, and nine lucky customers received cash prizes totaling AED 105,000. Mr. Omar Khaled Hejazee from Syria was one of the lucky winners who was awarded AED 25,000, while the remaining eight winners received AED 10,000 each. The winners, representing 12 different nationalities, stand as proof of Al Ansari Exchange's vast clientele.

-Ends-

