Bahrain Manama: Esnad Group Holding has officially opened the Crestview Residential Tower, one of its latest real estate projects, showcasing the Group's commitment to quality and excellence in property development. Strategically located on a prime waterfront site near Shaikh Khalifa Bridge, the inauguration was attended by Chief Executive Officer Eng. Abdulrahman Al Khoheji and senior management representatives.

Crestview exemplifies Esnad’s approach to residential development, seamlessly blending quality construction, professional property management, and desirable locations. The project is designed to provide spacious residential units, catering to the needs of Bahraini families and investors seeking long-term value, all built to hospitality-level standards.

Eng. Abdulrahman Al Koheji, CEO of Esnad Holding Group, expressed pride in the project, stating: “Crestview reflects our dedication to developing integrated residential projects that prioritize quality, sustainability, and a high standard of living, moving beyond traditional real estate development.” He further noted that this project aligns with the Group’s strategy to expand its residential portfolio in high demand areas, responding to the growing interest in large apartments with stunning sea views and convenient access to key locations throughout the Kingdom. The tower offers residential units starting from 203 square meters, each featuring high-end finishes and a luxurious, hotel-style design. Complementary amenities include a fully equipped gym, separate spa facilities for men and women, a multi-purpose room, and an outdoor swimming pool with picturesque sea views. Developed by skilled Bahraini professionals, Crestview reinforces Esnad Holding’s commitment to fostering local expertise and enhancing national participation in Bahrain’s real estate sector.

With its fully in-house development and management model, Esnad Holding continues to solidify its reputation as an integrated real estate group. We provide comprehensive development, property management, and operational services that enhance investor confidence and build trust in the market.

