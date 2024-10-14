Low Latency, Low Loss, Scalable Throughput (L4S) is one of the building blocks in Ericsson's 5G time-critical communication solution and plays a key role in advancing differentiated connectivity.

L4S is part of Ericsson’s 5G Advanced software capabilities, crucial for applications requiring consistent low latency such as real-time media, extended reality, and cloud gaming.

Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) and e& United Arab Emirates (UAE) today announced the successful implementation of Low Latency, Low Loss, Scalable Throughput (L4S), a time-critical communication technology, in a 5G commercial network for the first time in the Middle East and Africa.

The technology was demonstrated through a cloud gaming showcase conducted on e& UAE’s 5G Standalone commercial network on the sidelines of GITEX Global 2024, where L4S resulted in reducing the latency to less than half and perfectly maintaining it within a predefined range. This allowed e& UAE to deliver consistent low-latency connectivity that ensures an exceptional, lag-free experience for live online cloud gamers.

L4S is one of several essential network capabilities that can be used for differentiated connectivity to drive scalable and sustainable service differentiation. Differentiated connectivity is the ability to program the 5G network end-to-end to drive different levels of user experience, meeting diverse performance-level needs from consumer and enterprise applications.

The introduction of L4S time-critical communication technology marks a significant milestone in e& UAE’s journey towards 5G Advanced, where it will enable e& UAE to enrich its 5G capabilities, catering to time-sensitive use cases in industrial control and mobility automation.

In addition, L4S time-critical communication technology is expected to play a crucial role in supporting a wide range of rate-adaptive media applications and services, including media production, extended reality (XR) and cloud gaming.

Marwan Bin Shakar, Senior Vice President Access Network Development from e& UAE, says: “The successful deployment of L4S time-critical communication technology with Ericsson in Middle East and Africa strengthens e& UAE’s position as a pioneer in advancing 5G capabilities in the region. The solution enables improvements in latency for real-time applications like cloud gaming, ensuring seamless connectivity. As we move towards 5G Advanced, this partnership highlights our commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions that meet the evolving needs of enterprises and consumers alike.”

Ekow Nelson, Vice President and Head of Global Customer Unit for e& at Ericsson Middle East and Africa, says: “Low Latency, Low Loss, Scalable Throughput will significantly enhance user experience and drive the adoption of next-generation applications like cloud gaming and extended reality. As a key part of our 5G time-critical communication solution, it enhances network responsiveness and marks a significant step towards delivering time-sensitive, rate-adaptive services that will drive future innovations.”

Ericsson has a longstanding partnership with e& UAE and is dedicated to introducing advanced solutions that support e& UAE's 5G network evolution strategy, fostering its growth and future developments.

