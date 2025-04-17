Dubai, UAE – EquipmentsFinder.com, the leading digital platform for construction machinery and equipment solutions in the Middle East, is proud to announce its official media partnership with Project Iraq 2025, the region’s largest and most influential construction exhibition. The event will take place from June 24–26, 2025, at the Baghdad International Fairground, Iraq.

Now in its 13th edition, Project Iraq is set to welcome 300+ exhibiting companies from 20+ countries, with an expected footfall of over 20,000 trade visitors, including top-tier developers, contractors, government delegations, engineers, and industry investors. The exhibition is a cornerstone for rebuilding and shaping Iraq’s infrastructure, with billions of dollars allocated in development and reconstruction projects.

Mr. Sufiyan Nadeem, CEO of EquipmentsFinder.com and a prominent voice in the construction tech ecosystem, shared:

“Partnering with Project Iraq 2025 reflects our long-term commitment to bridging global construction markets with Iraq’s immense growth potential. Through our platform, we aim to amplify voices, showcase innovation, and connect stakeholders with real business opportunities.”

As the official media partner, EquipmentsFinder.com will drive multi-platform media coverage before, during, and after the event. This includes exhibitor interviews, real-time highlights, equipment showcases, and trend reports—delivering global exposure to one of the most dynamic construction markets in the Middle East.

About EquipmentsFinder.com

EquipmentsFinder.com is a pioneering B2B marketplace dedicated to construction and heavy equipment. The platform connects buyers, sellers, and rental providers with ease and transparency, offering tailored solutions for industry professionals across the GCC and beyond.

Learn More: www.equipmentsfinder.com

About Project Iraq 2025

Held under the patronage of Iraq’s Ministry of Construction and Housing, Project Iraq is the country’s largest gathering for the construction, building materials, HVAC, and infrastructure industries. With 13 successful editions to date, it is a launchpad for innovation and a driver of the nation’s ambitious development goals.



Learn more: www.project-iraq.com

Media Contact: Muhammad Muaz