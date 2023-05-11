DUBAI, United Arab Emirates:– In line with the needs of the Middle East’s fastest-growing business sectors including retail, entertainment, and education, Epson Middle East will showcase its latest business display solutions of immersive experiences from digital signage to hybrid and remote and classroom models at Integrate Middle East this year.

Professionals in the AV and multimedia landscape can experience the advantages delivered by Epson’s corporate solutions showcased at Integrate 2023 including the world’s smallest, compact 20,000lm 3LCD laser projector EB-PU2220B to EB-PU2216B of 16,000lm.

Deployed at some of the Middle East’s most visited events and entertainment destinations, Epson’s display solutions address the demand for ease of installation, minimal maintenance, and compelling visuals. Similarly, changing demands in the region’s education sector and hybrid corporate work environments have increased Epson’s market reach ahead of Integrate 2023.

Jason McMillian at Epson Middle East said: “Demand is increasing exponentially for Epson’s professional display solutions in events, concerts, shopping malls, education facilities, healthcare and at corporate offices supporting remote or hybrid work models. From having the world’s smallest laser projector to catering to large-space immersive experiences, Epson’s solutions deliver memorable visuals to any venue.”

He added: “Using our signage projectors such as the EB-805F, you can now bring any space – a museum, retail environment, headquarters, or classroom – to life.”

With easy installation, set-up and maintenance, Epson’s EB-PU2220B is the smallest 20,000lm 3LCD projector globally yet delivers a high-impact immersive experience for large auditoriums, live events, concerts, and conference rooms. Epson’s projectors such as the EB-PU2216B also support featuring premium laser projection with a 4K enhancement and a 20,000-hour virtually maintenance-free laser light source.

Epson’s EB-805F is a bright and scalable ultra-short throw display solution producing scalable projections of up to 130 inches, helping produce borderless images onto ultra-wide surfaces including glass and curved walls. Additional solutions that will be on display are the LightScene EV-115, the interactive projector EB-1485Fi, and Artome M10.

Epson looks forward to welcoming all visitors at Integrate Middle East 2023 to witness an immersive experience using their innovative solutions.

