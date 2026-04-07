Arab Finance: Minister of Supply and Internal Trade Sherif Farouk held talks with officials from Microsoft to explore cooperation on upgrading the ministry’s technological infrastructure and improving subsidized service systems for citizens, the ministry said in a statement.

The meeting focused on opportunities to deploy the latest digital solutions, particularly in artificial intelligence (AI) and big data analytics, to support decision-making and improve the efficiency of managing Egypt’s subsidy and food commodity systems.

The discussions also covered ways to enhance the accuracy and sustainability of databases and raise operational efficiency as part of the government’s broader digital transformation agenda.

Farouk said the ministry moves ahead with the state’s vision for comprehensive digital transformation, adding that cooperation with major global companies is a key pillar in modernizing operations, strengthening transparency, and improving institutional performance.

He added that the partnership would help improve the quality of public services and make them faster and more accurate for citizens.

Farouk also noted that the cooperation would support the development of monitoring and oversight mechanisms through advanced digital systems, improving resource management and market regulation.

Meanwhile, Microsoft officials expressed pride in cooperating with the Ministry of Supply and reaffirmed their commitment to supporting Egypt’s digital transformation efforts by providing the latest technological solutions, as well as transferring expertise and building the digital capabilities of human resources.

The cooperation comes within the framework of Egypt’s strategy to build an integrated digital government system, improve the efficiency of public services, and support sustainable development efforts.