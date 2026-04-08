MUSCAT: The first digital solution that helps in electrical engineering has been introduced in the Sultanate of Oman, and after certain feasibility studies, various areas, including electricity consumption in the country, will see the introduction of the first Digital Twin AI solution, an AI-powered technology transforming multiple sectors worldwide, including medical and electrical engineering.

Digital twin technology is a dynamic, virtual replica of a physical asset, process, or system that updates in real time using IoT sensor data, AI, and machine learning, and enables simulation, monitoring, and predictive analysis, allowing companies to optimise performance and prevent issues without affecting real-world operation.

At a PCS Roadshow, held at the Kempinski Hotel and attended by electricity suppliers, including the Oman Electricity Transmission Company (OETC) and stakeholders, Al Ghurair, the promoters of the noble initiative, said the technology is highly cost-cutting, efficient, fast, safe, and prevents errors, and has always driven innovations in business and industry.

“We are actively considering the Digital Twin project proposal of Al Ghurair, and after weighing the pros and cons, we will consider implementing the same. We hope that the electricity consumers can benefit from it,” said Imad al Zadjali, Head of Tenders and Contracts at OETC.

Digital twins can significantly enhance Oman's electricity consumption by providing real-time monitoring and predictive maintenance. They allow for the simulation of energy consumption patterns, enabling the identification of areas for improvement and promoting energy efficiency. This aligns with Oman's sustainability goals and contributes to a greener future for the country.

Tariq al Barwani, TechOman Founder and President, said, "Digital Twin is an exciting step for Oman because it means we can create a digital copy of real things like cities, buildings, or even systems and use it to test ideas, predict problems, and make better decisions before doing anything in real life."

“It’s a smart way to save time, cost, and improve efficiency, especially in areas like infrastructure, energy, and transport. What’s important now is not just the tech itself, but how we use it and how ready we are in terms of skills and collaboration across sectors. If we get that right, it can really help Oman become smarter and future-ready,” he added.

Explaining the technology in simple terms, K Jacob John, CEO of Construction and Manufacturing at Al Ghurair, described Digital Twin as a 3D virtual model of electrical systems. “It scans the setup, takes it into a virtual environment and analyses complex issues. Thousands of research datasets are fed into the system, enabling it to identify overloads, optimise usage and resolve problems without interfering with the real powerhouse,” he said.

The Digital Twin solution is designed for critical electrical sectors, providing operators with accurate decision-making tools and predictive analysis to enhance efficiency and safety. With large amounts of real-time data, making decisions manually can be slow and error-prone, but Digital Twin ensures precision in managing complex networks.

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