Aldar Audit Bureau (Grant Thornton Saudi Arabia), a leading professional services firm, has announced a strategic collaboration with AstroLabs, the region’s premier business setup and growth platform, to provide international businesses with a fully integrated pathway to enter and scale in the kingdom.

The collaboration introduces a “Setup-to-Scale” model that combines AstroLabs’ capabilities in entity setup, compliance, and operational support with Grant Thornton’s expertise in tax, audit, advisory, and local content services.

The new model reflects a shift in the needs of international companies entering Saudi Arabia. Entity setup is only the first step; the real value comes from what follows: building the right team, staying compliant, accurately managing tax and accounting, and achieving operational readiness.

This approach brings together AstroLabs’ end-to-end operational platform with Grant Thornton’s suite of services to support companies across that journey.

The initiative is designed to address the growing demand from international businesses seeking to establish a presence in Saudi Arabia, offering a seamless and coordinated approach across market entry and ongoing operations.

As per the deal, both organisations will serve a shared client base of international and upper-mid-market businesses, providing coordinated support at every stage of the business lifecycle.

Imad Adileh, Principal at Grant Thornton, said: "Saudi Arabia's market is evolving at pace, and international companies need partners who can support them from day one through to long-term scale. Through our collaboration with AstroLabs we deliver a smooth, end-to-end journey that reduces friction and accelerates sustainable growth."

Roland Daher, CEO of AstroLabs, said: "We are seeing more mature international companies enter Saudi Arabia with clear long-term commitment. For these businesses, success is not just about setup, but about having the right foundations across compliance, operations, and advisory."

"Together with Grant Thornton Saudi Arabia, we look forward to delivering a more integrated experience for companies growing in the Kingdom," he stated.

This collaboration reflects a shared commitment by Grant Thornton Saudi Arabia and AstroLabs to simplify market entry and long-term growth for international businesses in the Kingdom. Together, both organisations aim to help companies grow with greater confidence, clarity, and compliance, he added.

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