Muscat: The Sultanate of Oman will join the countries of the world tomorrow in marking the World Health Day, which falls on 7 April of each year.

This year's celebration is under the theme "Together for Health. Stand with Science", affirming the importance of enhancing scientific research and innovation in the health sector, and supporting evidence-based medical decisions and practices to address contemporary health challenges.

The Sultanate of Oman is witnessing a comprehensive developmental renaissance, with the health sector being one of its most prominent pillars. The Ministry of Health continuously seeks to improve the quality of services provided to beneficiaries. These efforts are based on a national vision aimed at building a society that enjoys sustainable health. It adopts a comprehensive health policy seeking to provide integrated and diverse care for citizens and residents, encompassing the areas of prevention, treatment, rehabilitation, and health promotion.

The Ministry of Health affirms its keenness to develop the healthcare system in the Sultanate of Oman by investing in national cadres and adopting the latest technologies and digital solutions. This ensures the provision of integrated and high-quality health services to all members of society, in achievement of the objectives of Oman Vision 2040.

Investing in precision medicine and artificial intelligence constitutes another pillar for improvement. The Ministry is working on establishing a national genomic database to combat genetic diseases. The employment of artificial intelligence in healthcare significantly contributes to improving medical diagnosis, data analysis, and the early detection of diseases. Furthermore, 3D printing technologies and robotics assist in providing personalized healthcare, bringing about a qualitative leap in the accuracy and effectiveness of treatment, which reflects positively on patient experience and satisfaction.

The Sultanate of Oman continues its efforts in developing the health sector and enhancing the quality of provided services by expanding the application of digital solutions and innovation in healthcare delivery. This comes within the framework of broader directions of health transformation and building a sustainable health system.

In this context, several virtual health services have been pilot-operated, most notably the teleradiology service. This allows medical images to be sent from various health institutions to the National Virtual Health Center for analysis and the preparation of medical reports for different types of imaging, contributing to accelerating diagnosis and reducing the need for patients to travel.

The services also included a second medical opinion service in subspecialties, such as hematology and thrombosis, aimed at supporting diagnostic accuracy and improving the quality of medical decisions. Alongside this, a service for diabetic retinopathy screening and analysis using artificial intelligence technologies was launched. More than 25,000 patients have been examined since the service's inception, significantly contributing to the reduction of waiting lists.

It is expected that the current year will witness the operation of several new services, including virtual urgent care in general medicine, which aims to provide rapid healthcare to individuals in various locations. This is in addition to teleconsultation services for premarital screening, and a second medical opinion service in the specialties of emergency medicine, toxicology, and cardiology.

Competent authorities are also studying a number of services in preparation for their activation, including tele-intensive care unit (Tele-ICU) services and tele-stroke management services, thereby enhancing the efficiency of medical response and elevating the quality of provided healthcare.

These initiatives come within the framework of the continuous pursuit toward developing an integrated health system that relies on modern technologies and keeps pace with global best practices, fulfilling the society's aspirations for accessible and high-quality health services.

In this regard, digital transformation and virtual health witnessed an acceleration during the past year, 2025. This included the introduction of a QR code system for dispensing medications, effectively reducing waiting times in pharmacies from 40 minutes to 15 minutes. Additionally, 45,000 virtual medical consultations were conducted, with a target of reaching 70,000.

Furthermore, 65 percent of health institutions were linked to the PACS and Shifa systems, with a comprehensive plan to reach 90 percent. Telemedicine services were introduced in six specialties, and more than 1,200 patients were monitored remotely. This direction represents a strategic pillar to improve access to services and reduce pressure on traditional clinics.

The Ministry is preparing to implement the 11th Five-Year Plan (2026–2030), which focuses on systematic transformation and execution management. Future directions include operating virtual urgent care services and developing predictive analysis tools supported by artificial intelligence, alongside the completion of a number of health projects, including the National Center for Women and Children's Health in Sultan Haitham City.

The Ministry of Health has also worked on developing health monitoring and information systems in an important strategic step toward enhancing the health system's capabilities in warding off health risks and protecting community health. This was achieved through the launch of the "Event-Based Surveillance System Project," which represents a milestone in the development of public health monitoring mechanisms in the Sultanate of Oman. This system is considered an innovative and proactive mechanism focusing on the early and immediate detection of any potential health threats that may arise in the community.

Activating the event-based surveillance system, supported by national expertise, significantly enhances the health emergency preparedness and response capabilities in the Sultanate of Oman. It directly contributes to building a more resilient health system capable of protecting community health in a proactive and highly effective manner.

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