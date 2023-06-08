Dubai, UAE: In line with its ongoing commitment to strengthen the UAE’s retail infrastructure, ENOC Group, a leading integrated global energy player, has opened a new service station in Al Qarayen in Sharjah to meet the growing fuelling needs of motorists around key areas such as University City, Industrial Area, and Sharjah International Airport. With this opening, the Group owns and operates a total number of 23 service stations in Sharjah.

Located before Royal Hospital in the main street towards Sharjah International Airport from Mleiha road, the service station will cater to the residential communities of both Al Qarayen and Juraina.

His Excellency Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO at ENOC, said: “Over the years, we have demonstrated our continued commitment to support the nation in the development of its retail infrastructure through our robust retail expansion strategy. The new service station in Al Qarayen will cater to the fuelling needs of motorists passing by the area. This is the 23rd service station we have opened in Sharjah, which is a testament to our contribution to the Emirate and its economy.”

The service station in Al Qarayen spans an area of 48,575 sq. ft. and features a bridged canopy with six new-generation dispensers with retractable hose capable to refuel cars with fuel tanks on both sides. Equipped with six double wall fuel tanks with a capacity of 12,000 imperial gallons and an EV charging station, the new station also includes a ZOOM convenience store and a standalone drive-thru restaurant.

In line with leading NFPA global safety standards, the fuel system was designed to have the maximum allowed and safe flow rate to reduce refuelling time. The station’s fuel system is also fully automated with Auto Tank Gauging and Electronic Leak detection system.



Customers visiting the service station can also benefit from ENOC Group’s ‘Yes’ rewards programme by earning points and rewards when paying for fuel, automotive services or when making a purchase at the convenience stores.

About ENOC Group:

ENOC Group (Emirates National Oil Company) is a leading integrated international oil and gas player operating across the energy sector value chain. As a wholly owned entity of the Government of Dubai, and integral to the Emirate’s success, ENOC owns and operates assets in the fields of exploration & production, supply & operations, terminals, fuel retail, aviation fuel and petroleum products for commercial & industrial use. The Group’s general business operations include automotive services, non-fuel F&B retail and fabrication services. Servicing thousands of customers in over 60 markets, the Group employs a multi-national workforce of over 11,000 employees and is deploying its world-class customer service, latest innovations, and technologies as well as best practices to empower the UAE’s social and economic development. For further information, please visit: www.enoc.com