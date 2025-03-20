Dubai, UAE: In a move to drive the Dubai Green Mobility Strategy 2030 and support the development of the UAE’s green hydrogen economy, ENOC Group, a leading integrated global energy player, and Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) have signed a trial agreement to explore the feasibility of green hydrogen-powered mobility solutions in the emirate of Dubai. This landmark collaboration marks a significant step forward in the country’s hydrogen journey, building upon ENOC Group’s successful commissioning of its green hydrogen station at Expo City Dubai during COP28.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), signed at ENOC Group Headquarters by Burhan Al Hashemi, Managing Director, ENOC Commercial and International Sales, and Ahmed Hashem Bahrozyan, Chief Executive Officer of The Public Transport Agency (PTA) at RTA, and witnessed by His Excellency Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO, ENOC, will see both ENOC Group and RTA cooperating in a study to develop the use of green hydrogen in mobility.

Under the agreement, ENOC Group will supply green hydrogen fuel to RTA’s hydrogen-powered city buses. ENOC will also provide technical support and data on green hydrogen refuelling to assist RTA in conducting a comprehensive feasibility study. Both parties are committed to upholding the highest safety and operational standards throughout the project.

His Excellency Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO, ENOC, said: “At ENOC, we are committed to building a more sustainable future for all, and our partnership with RTA is a testament to our collective vision for a brighter tomorrow in line with the Dubai Green Mobility Strategy 2030. Green hydrogen represents a compelling alternative to traditional energy sources, and as the UAE is focused on developing a hydrogen economy, we are proud to be at the forefront of its adoption in the UAE."

For his part, Ahmed Bahrozyan, CEO of Public Transport Agency at RTA, praised the agreement, considering it an important step towards expanding cooperation between RTA and ENOC Group in the field of using green hydrogen to operate RTA’s transportation means, including public buses and marine transport to make them more sustainable and environmentally friendly, in line with the UAE’s directions and plans in the domains of green economy and environmental sustainability and their impact on the health and happiness of the population.

“We, at RTA, sincerely appreciate ENOC Group’s ongoing collaboration in delivering sustainable energy solutions for public transport, including buses and marine services, which clearly embodies the strategic cooperation between the government and semi-government sectors and the contribution of both parties to achieving the ambitious goals and objectives of our wise leadership,” said Bahrozyan.

Green hydrogen, produced by the electrolysis of water using renewable electricity such as solar and wind, emits zero carbon dioxide (CO2) during the production process. In addition to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and diversifying energy sources, green hydrogen increases the driving range of vehicles. Therefore, it is one of the cleanest forms of energy with zero emission. It is worth mentioning that ENOC Group is sourcing green hydrogen from Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park in association with DEWA.

About ENOC Group:

ENOC Group is a leading integrated global energy player and a wholly owned entity of the Government of Dubai that is integral to the Emirate’s success. ENOC owns and operates assets in the fields of exploration & production, supply & operations, terminals, fuel retail, aviation fuel and petroleum products for commercial & industrial use. The Group’s general business operations include automotive services, non-fuel F&B retail and fabrication services. Servicing thousands of customers in over 60 markets, the Group employs a multi-national workforce of over 12,500 employees and is deploying its world-class customer service, latest innovations, and technologies as well as best practices to empower the UAE’s social and economic development. For further information, please visit: www.enoc.com.

Follow us on: Facebook Instagram LinkedIn Twitter YouTube

For further information, please contact:

Nisha Celina | Taief Saleh

Burson

Nisha.Celina@bursonglobal.com | Taief.Saleh@bursonglobal.com