Duqm: The Special Economic Zone at Duqm (Sezad) is launching four focused sessions throughout August that tackle questions its tenant community is grappling with - how to implement AI effectively, build resilient supply chains, develop adaptive workforces and create workplace cultures where people want to stay and grow.

The Duqm Summer Series (DSS) recognises that 2025 demands something more substantive than the usual business event formula.

Rather than generic presentations that promise transformation but deliver little you can use, these sessions bring together people who’ve done the work to share strategies they’ve actually implemented.

“Our tenant community operates in a fast-moving business environment where practical experience matters more than theoretical frameworks,” said Eng. Ahmed Akaak, CEO, Sezad. “The four DSS sessions feature speakers who’ve successfully navigated the challenges they’re discussing – people who can share not just what worked, but how they made it work and what obstacles they encountered along the way.”

The opening session on 5 August tackles artificial intelligence and automation.

Rather than another presentation on ChatGPT’s potential, attendees will hear from those who’ve moved beyond experimentation to actual deployment, complete with the messy realities of workforce transitions and the ethical considerations that emerge when algorithms start making decisions previously reserved for humans.

The second session on 12 August explores workforce development through the lens of organisations that have successfully balanced talent growth with cultural continuity.

Rather than broad leadership theories, the discussion centres on practical approaches to developing people while maintaining the elements that make them want to stay and advance – particularly important in a region where retaining skilled professionals can determine an operation’s success.

By 19 August, the conversation turns to global trade and supply chains.

Duqm’s strategic location between Europe, Asia and Africa means little if businesses can’t effectively navigate the complexities of modern logistics.

This session brings together those who’ve learned to manage risk and diversify suppliers through the hard-won experience of keeping operations running during disruptions.

The final session on 26 August addresses workplace culture and well-being, topics that might have seemed soft five years ago but now represent fundamental business imperatives.

The discussion moves beyond wellness buzzwords to examine how companies are creating genuine connection and supporting mental health in ways that actually improve both performance and retention.

Each session starts at 1:00pm and runs for an hour at Sezad’s headquarters, respecting the reality that busy professionals need events that deliver value within clear time constraints. The format combines expert presentations with interactive discussions, creating an environment for meaningful exchanges between industries.

“Duqm’s strength lies in the diversity of industries operating here, from renewables and manufacturing to fisheries and logistics,” remarked Eng. Akaak. “When a logistics manager learns supply chain strategies from someone in fisheries, or a renewable energy company shares workforce solutions with manufacturing executives, that’s when real innovation happens. DSS sessions are designed to make these connections happen. We’re bringing together professionals who have practical experience to share and real challenges to solve.”

