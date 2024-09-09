Egypt’s monorail project, financed by the UK, is expected to begin trial operations in October, utilizing eco-friendly electric energy to lower fuel consumption and lower pollution rates, as per a statement.

This came during a meeting between Minister of Industry and Transport Kamel El-Wazir and the British Ambassador to Cairo Gareth Bailey to discuss ongoing projects and cooperation in industrial development, green hydrogen, and renewable energy.

El-Wazir stressed Egypt’s eagerness to further cooperation with the UK and other international partners, emphasizing the potential for joint ventures in industrial development.

Bailey also reviewed British investments in Egypt, affirming British companies’ interest in cooperation in green hydrogen and renewable energy sectors.

Both sides discussed the activation of the 2022 industrial and trade partnership agreement and the 2021 memorandum of understanding on technology and advanced industries.

