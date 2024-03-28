Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Empyre Communications, Dubai’s leading Public Relations and Marketing agency, which oversees a rich portfolio of hospitality, lifestyle, tech and corporate brands, has been appointed as the agency of choice for the 5 star hotel, W Abu Dhabi - Yas Island, making it the 4th hotel win this quarter. Empyre Communications will be responsible for managing all PR operations for the hotel across the GCC, with a focus on hotel communication, F&B outlets, and hotel amenities.

W Abu Dhabi located on Yas Island, not only stands as an emblem of luxury but also boasts a unique position directly above the renowned Formula One™ racetrack. The hotel offers an exclusive gateway to the track and unrivaled marina panoramas that redefine the concept of lavish accommodations. Every facet of the hotel, from its interiors to architecture is set as an icon of the Yas Island landscape.

In response to the agency's recent win, Stephanie Farah, the Managing Director and Founder of Empyre Communications, expressed her enthusiasm, commenting, "Representing this exceptional hotel is a true honor. This win is a testament to the exceptional work we have consistently delivered throughout the years across the hospitality industry. Our commitment is unwavering, and we remain dedicated to casting a spotlight on the unparalleled excellence of this prestigious hotel."

Empyre Communications proudly stands as the representative for a diverse array of esteemed clients, showcasing a portfolio that includes The Fairmont Dubai, Fujairah, and Ajman, St. Regis Hotel Downtown, Ritz Carlton Riyadh and Jeddah, Courtyard by Marriott and more.

