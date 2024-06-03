Dubai, UAE: Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation PJSC (Empower), the world's largest district cooling services provider, held a second meeting with Consultants, aimed at highlighting advancements in the district cooling sector and showcasing Empower's industry-leading practices. The company also showcased its cutting-edge technologies for chilled water production and distribution, and discussed various application of the systems to enhance the district cooling services provided to its customers.

During the meeting, professional leaders of Empower highlighted the sustainable business model developed by the company using national and international expertise. The meeting also featured a discussion with consultants in the sector on many revolutionary ideas, challenges and opportunities that the company has experienced and explored over the past years. It also presented the challenges it faced upon applying its proactive plans to invest in modern technologies to ensure a complete, integrated, reliable and sustainable ecosystem in all stages of district cooling, which contributes to providing services with standards that exceed their global counterparts.

Empower concluded the Consultants meeting with a field tour, which included a visit to the Dubai Healthcare City District Cooling plant, to brief the attendees how operational processes are conducted in a district cooling plant, provide a closer look at the cooling towers, chillers, and understand the function of plant operations control room.

His Excellency Ahmad bin Shafar, CEO of Empower, said: “We are committed to research and bring development in everything related to district cooling operations. We spare no effort or time to harnessing modern innovations in order to contribute effectively to supporting the national strategy for innovation, as well as continuing to provide outstanding quality services to residents, building owners and developers.”

Bin Shafar added: "Knowledge is the real wealth in all areas of life, and the know-how that Empower has gained with its accumulated experiences is not exclusive to it, but it is available to all those engaged in the industry based on our moral, professional and societal commitment towards our country, our city, and our strategic partners in this strategic and vital industry and our wish to cooperate with everyone to achieve the highest levels of quality and best practices in its management and delivery. Thus, our ultimate goal is to develop new visions for the district cooling industry, and to achieve significant economic, social, environmental and climatic gains.