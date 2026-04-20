Abu Dhabi: Under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation and Mother of the Nation, and in partnership with the General Women’s Union and the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, PureHealth has announced the onboarding of the Emirati Women Chapter’s (EWC) 2026 cohort. The event welcomed 120 participants during a ceremony held at Yas Marina in Abu Dhabi.

The onboarding event was attended by distinguished leaders, including Sheikha Moza bint Khalifa bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Ambassador of Elderly Initiatives at PureHealth; Her Excellency Dr Fatima Al Kaabi, Director General of the Emirates Drug Establishment and Executive Director of the Abu Dhabi Bone Marrow Transplant Program at Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Center; Hind Alghseen, Executive Advisor to the President and CEO of Frontier25 representing the Founder and Director of Aurora50, Sheikha Shamma bint Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, and Dr Mai Al Jaber, Chief Executive Officer of Outpatient Care at M42, and delegates from ADGM Academy and Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy. Their presence underscored the UAE’s continued commitment to empowering women as key contributors to social impact and national development.

EWC’s third cohort reflects growth of more than 94 per cent compared to last year, highlighting rising demand for the programme and growing confidence in its impact, with 75 per cent of participants representing external entities and more than 25 organisations taking part. Over the next nine months, participants will be immersed in a structured programme combining personal coaching, mentorship and interactive learning, equipping them with the skills and insights to drive meaningful change in their communities and beyond.

Her Excellency Noura Al Suwaidi, Secretary-General of the General Women’s Union, said: “The Emirati Women Chapter embodies the vision of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Mother of the Nation, to invest in women’s capabilities and strengthen their presence across various fields of work and development.

Her Excellency Al Suwaidi said: “At the General Women’s Union, we believe empowering women begins with providing high-quality opportunities that strengthen leadership skills and support professional aspirations. This in turn advances national development and helps to build stronger families and communities. The growing interest in the programme reflects increasing confidence in initiatives that expand opportunities for Emirati women and enable them to play an active role in the UAE’s sustainable development journey.”

Her Excellency Al Rym Abdullah Al Falasi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, said: “Thanks to the continued support and patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Mother of the Nation, Emirati women have demonstrated exceptional accomplishments across sectors and assumed leadership roles that contribute to the UAE’s remarkable progress.

“The Emirati Women Chapter programme plays an important role in developing participants’ capabilities by enabling them to work directly with accomplished female leaders. This experience builds expertise, strengthens confidence and motivates participants to pursue leadership in their respective fields.

“The programme also encourages participants to share their knowledge and experience, inspiring more Emirati women to strive for leadership and excellence. The Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood remains committed to supporting the Emirati Women Chapter through its expertise and resources to advance the initiative’s mission and achieve its objectives.”

Shaista Asif, Group Chief Executive Officer of PureHealth, said: “Guided by the vision of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak and in partnership with the General Women’s Union and the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, the Emirati Women Chapter reflects a national commitment to advancing women as leaders of progress and pillars of family strength. Its continued growth signals the scale of ambition shaping the future of Abu Dhabi and the UAE.”

The new cohort represents professionals from a wide range of public, private and social sector organisations, reflecting the programme’s expanding reach and cross-sector engagement.

Building on the progress of previous cohorts, the programme continues to expand to meet the needs of Emirati women across different stages of life and career. In 2025, EWC introduced a dedicated track for senior Emirati women and strengthened the integration of People of Determination, reinforcing the programme’s inclusive approach and commitment to holistic wellbeing.

Since its launch in 2024, the Emirati Women Chapter has become a growing national platform that empowers women across sectors through mentorship, leadership development and community-driven initiatives, advancing women’s leadership and sustainable social impact across the UAE.

About PureHealth:

PureHealth is the largest healthcare group in the Middle East with an ecosystem that challenges lifespans and reimagines health spans. With 110+ hospitals, 316+ clinics, multiple diagnostic centres, health insurance solutions, pharmacies, health tech, procurement, investments and more, its groundbreaking innovations are at the forefront of healthcare as the company is on a mission to unlock time for humankind. By advancing the Science of Longevity, PureHealth is introducing the healthcare of the future from the United Arab Emirates to the rest of the world.

PureHealth’s network comprises:

SEHA – One of the largest healthcare networks of hospitals and clinics in the UAE

– One of the largest healthcare networks of hospitals and clinics in the UAE SEHA CLINICS - Delivering comprehensive community-based healthcare services

- Delivering comprehensive community-based healthcare services Daman (The National Insurance Company) – The UAE’s leading health insurer

– The UAE’s leading health insurer The Medical Office – Overseeing Sheikh Khalifa Hospitals and healthcare facilities established under the initiatives of H.H. The President of the UAE

– Overseeing Sheikh Khalifa Hospitals and healthcare facilities established under the initiatives of H.H. The President of the UAE Rafed – The UAE’s largest healthcare Group Purchasing Organisation

– The UAE’s largest healthcare Group Purchasing Organisation PureLab – Managing and operating the largest network of laboratories in the region

– Managing and operating the largest network of laboratories in the region One Health – A network that provides end-to-end medical solutions to a base of over 300 healthcare service providers

provides end-to-end medical solutions to a base of over 300 healthcare service providers The Life Corner – Abu Dhabi’s first holistic pharmacy, serving the health and wellness establishment

– Abu Dhabi’s first holistic pharmacy, serving the health and wellness establishment Ardent Health Services – The fourth largest privately held acute care hospital operator in the US

– The fourth largest privately held acute care hospital operator in the US Circle Health Group – The largest independent operators of hospitals in the UK

– The largest independent operators of hospitals in the UK Hellenic Healthcare Group (HHG) - the largest private healthcare provider in Greece and Cyprus

- the largest private healthcare provider in Greece and Cyprus PureCS - A leading cloud and technology services provider, specialising in IT management and consulting solutions, cybersecurity, cloud services and AI information systems

- A leading cloud and technology services provider, specialising in IT management and consulting solutions, cybersecurity, cloud services and AI information systems Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC) – The UAE’s largest healthcare complex, delivering integrated complex care

To learn more, please visit www.purehealth.ae