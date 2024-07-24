An Emirati and an Indian national have their names added to the ever growing list of dollar millionaire when it was announced at the latest Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire and Finest Surprise draw, held today at Concourse B of Dubai International Airport.

Mr. Saeed Mohamad Yousuf, a 47-year-old Emirati national based in Dubai became a US$1 million winner in Millennium Millionaire Series 469 with ticket number 4399 which he purchased on 17th July on his way to Casablanca in Morocco.

A regular participant in Dubai Duty Free's promotion for 5 years now, Mr. Yousuf ran a real estate and building materials business in Dubai.

“Thanks a lot Dubai Duty Free for this really amazing news!” he said.

Mr. Yousuf is the 15th Emirati national to have won the Millennium Millionaire promotion since 1999.

Joining Mr. Yousuf as a fellow US dollar millionaire is Ms. Vidhi Gurnani, an Indian national based in Dubai who was announced as the winner of US$1 million in Millennium Millionaire Series 468 with ticket number 4760 which she purchased on 9th July on her way to Mumbai from Dubai.

Ms. Gurnani who is the 233rd Indian national to have won the Millennium Millionaire promotion is currently uncontactable, but will no doubt be delighted to learn of her newfound fortune.

Today's draw was conducted by Dubai Duty Free Managing Director, Ramesh Cidambi, Salah Tahlak, Deputy Managing Director, Sinead El Sibai, SVP – Marketing, Michael Schmidt, SVP – Retail, Sharon Beecham, SVP – Purchasing, Zayed Al Shebli, SVP – Loss Prevention & Corporate Security, Khalid Saleh, Senior Manager - Loss Prevention & Corporate Security, Salim Ibrahim, Senior Manager – Retail Sales, Thankachan Varghese, Senior Manager - Retail Support and Elham Almulla, Assistant Manager - Shrinkage Prevention.

Following the Millennium Millionaire draw, the Finest Surprise draw was conducted for four luxury vehicles.

Ms. Aseilah Saeed Saif Al Kaabi, a 25-year-old Emirati national based in Fujairah won a BMW M850i xDrive Coupe (Dravit Grey Metallic) car with ticket number 0433 in the Finest Surprise Series 1885, which she purchased on her way to Mahe in Seychelles.

Ms. Al Kaabi, who recently started participating in Dubai Duty Free's promotion, will be celebrating her birthday next month and was ecstatic to learn of her win.

“I’m so lucky to have bought this ticket and won. Thank you Dubai Duty Free for this early birthday gift,” she said.

Mr. Binyam Tamene, an American national based in the US won a Mercedes Benz S500 (Graphite Grey) car with ticket number 1492 in the Finest Surprise Series 1886, which he purchased online on 14th July.

Given the time difference in the USA, he was unavailable for immediate comment, but will no doubt be surprised when he learns of his newfound fortune.

Mr. Magesh Prabhakaran, a 48-year-old Indian national based in Dubai won a BMW S 1000 R (Bluestone Metallic) motorbike with ticket number 0872 in the Finest Surprise Series 589 which he purchased online on 6th July.

A resident of the UAE for 18 years, Mr. Prabhakaran, who recently participated in Dubai Duty Free's promotion for 4 months now, is a father of two and works as a senior technician for DP World.

“I’m very happy with this win, thank you so much Dubai Duty Free!” he said.

Lastly, Mr. Hameed Ammacheetuvalappil. a 53-year-old Indian national based in Dubai won a BMW R 1250 GS Adventure (Trophy Edition) motorbike with ticket number 0013 in the Finest Surprise Series 590 which he purchased online on 18th July.

A resident of Dubai for 33 years, Mr. Ammacheetuvalappil has been a regular participant in Dubai Duty Free's promotion for 20 years now, is a father of three and works as a PRO for Jansons Medical Centre Dubai.

“I’ve been trying for a long time to win and finally it happened. Thank you Dubai Duty Free.” he said.

-Ends-

For further information, please contact Bernard Aquino, Marketing Department,

Dubai Duty Free

Email: bernard.aquino@ddf.ae