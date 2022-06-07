Scholarships to 20 undergraduate Emirati students throughout their four-year study

The MoU supports the metallurgy and steel science educational courses and research programmes developed by the two parties

Abu Dhabi: Emirates Steel Arkan Group, the UAE’s largest listed steel and building materials company (ADX: EMSTEEL), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Abu Dhabi University (ADU) to establish the UAE’s first metallurgical laboratory specialised in steelmaking.

The laboratory will contribute to enriching the educational experience in this discipline and conducting advanced studies and research in metallurgy and the science of iron and steel. This is aligned with the National Innovation Strategy and building a knowledge-based economy driven by science and advanced technology.

The MoU was signed at Emirates Steel Arkan Group’s headquarters by Engineer Saeed Ghumran Al Remeithi, Group CEO of Emirates Steel Arkan, and Professor Thomas J. Hochstettler, the Provost of ADU, in the presence of top officials from both parties.

Under the agreement, Emirates Steel Arkan Group will offer comprehensive scholarships to 20 undergraduate Emirati students covering the four-year study, in addition to providing ADU’s College of Engineering faculty, staff and students with access to the company’s machinery for advanced research and getting acquainted with the equipment and tools used during steel manufacturing operations.

“The agreement with ADU is a continuation of our fruitful partnership following the success we have achieved together through the development of a Metallurgy concentration as part of the degree in Mechanical Engineering at ADU in 2020. Our collaboration plays a fundamental role in fostering scientific research and providing hands-on training programmes for ADU students at our premises in Abu Dhabi,” said Group CEO Emirates Steel Arkan.

“The establishment of a metallurgical laboratory will serve students and researchers at both organisations. Providing full scholarships for a new group of university students illustrates our commitment to optimising integration between industrial companies and educational institutions. This partnership boosts the industrial sector and prepares qualified cadres to lead the sector in the future in line with the UAE’s economic diversification plans,” added Al Remeithi.

Professor Waqar Ahmad, ADU Chancellor, said, "We are proud to build on our strategic partnership with Emirates Steel Arkan Group by establishing the first fully equipped metallurgy lab in the UAE at ADU, which will support our mission to produce innovative, job-ready graduates. The lab will support our ABET-accredited programme Mechanical Engineering concentration in Metallurgy, developed in collaboration with the Group and will be a great addition to our existing state-of-the-art facilities. It will further support ADU's research and innovation and provide our students with the research tools and hands-on experience they need to excel and develop their skills in metallurgy, giving them a competitive edge in the job market.

"We are also very pleased to acknowledge the gift of scholarships to support students in the study of metallurgy. This will produce highly skilled engineers able to contribute to the development of the industry. This partnership comes as part of our strategy to work closely with industry to provide industry-relevant experience to our students and continually develop and update our programmes to ensure our education is relevant to the job market and respected by employers. I would like to take this opportunity to thank the Group for their continuous support and look forward to further collaboration as part of our strategic partnership,” added Professor Waqar Ahmad.

Emirates Steel Arkan Group signed an MoU last year with Khalifa University to implement collaborative research projects, provide scientific and professional training and development programmes, and offer technical consultations and student internships at Emirates Steel Arkan premises.

-Ends-

About Emirates Steel Arkan Group

Emirates Steel Arkan Group is a public joint stock company (ADX: EMSTEEL) and the UAE’s largest steel and building materials manufacturer. The Group leverages cutting-edge rolling mill technologies to supply the domestic and international markets with high quality finished products including wire rods, rebars, heavy sections and sheet piles. Additionally, the Group produces premium cement, blocks, pipes, and dry mortar, creating a one-stop shop for the manufacturing and construction sectors.

Emirates Steel Arkan is the largest producer of heavy and jumbo sections, the only producer of hot rolled sheet piles in the region and the fourth steelmaker in the world to receive the ASME accreditation to produce nuclear grade rebar. The Group is also the first steelmaker in the world to capture its CO2 emissions and the first manufacturing company in the Middle East to be verified for (LEED) green building system documentation.

The Group is actively contributing to the UAE's industrial strategy ‘Operation 300bn’ by delivering market-leading products to local industries, creating job opportunities for UAE nationals, and enhancing its sustainable practices. Through Senaat, Emirates Steel Arkan is part of ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy.

Media Contacts:

Mohammad Daggamseh

Head of Media & Communication

mohammad.daggamseh@emiratessteel.com

About Abu Dhabi University

Established in 2003, Abu Dhabi University (ADU) is the largest private university in the United Arab Emirates. With campuses across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra, the University has a total enrolment of 7,800 students from over 80 nationalities. Structured into Colleges of Arts and Sciences, Business, Engineering, Law, and Health Sciences, ADU offers undergraduate and graduate programs across a wide range of disciplines.

Abu Dhabi University is recognized as a world-class institution committed to excellence in teaching, research, and student experience, as evidenced by its prestigious regional and international accreditations. The University was the first private higher education institution in the GCC to earn international accreditation from the Californian Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC). ADU’s College of Business is accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB) and the prestigious EFMD Quality Improvement System (EQUIS). At a program level, the College of Engineering has received international accreditation from the world-renowned Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology (ABET), and the Bachelor of Architecture has received Part 1 validation from the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA). The College of Health Sciences has earned accreditation from the Agency for Public Health Education Accreditation (APHEA).

According to the 2021 QS World University rankings, Abu Dhabi University ranked among the top 651-700 universities in the world and placed among the world’s top 150 universities under 50 years of age. ADU has also received an overall 5 QS Stars rating by the prestigious Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) - Stars Rating for the year 2022, with the highest rating possible across the categories of teaching, employability, internationalization, research, online learning, facilities and inclusiveness. Business and Management studies at ADU received a global ranking of 501-550 and a national ranking of four from the prestigious Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings by Subject.