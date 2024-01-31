Dubai, UAE: Emirates Post Group Company (EPG) has unveiled its new brand identity - 7X - during an exclusive event at Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai. The unveiling marks a strategic leap for the Group, positioning it as a front-runner in the ever-evolving landscape of global trade, transport, and logistics.

The name 7X is symbolic, representing the connectivity of the seven emirates to the seven continents and across the seven seas, marking a commitment to enabling a world in motion. This strategic shift aligns seamlessly with the Group’s ambitious five-year strategy - which prioritises operational excellence, digital transformation, customer-centricity, cultivation of strategic partnerships, and promotion of sustainable growth.

With entities like Emirates Post, FINTX, and EDC under its umbrella, 7X seeks to achieve a robust return on investments across all projects. The new strategy places innovation at its core, incubating a network of trade, transport, and logistics solutions for an efficient, dynamic, and future-ready ecosystem. It is aimed at propelling growth by establishing a resilient business model that represents the group's strategy pillars: Protect, Transform and Expand.

Badr Salim Sultan Al-Olama, Chairman of 7X, said: “With the launch of our Group’s new strategy and identity, we aim to connect and enable a world in motion, deriving our vision from the global stature enjoyed by the UAE and its pivotal role as a connecting the world. This achievement underscores our pioneering endeavours to support the national economy and solidifies our position as a driving force dedicated to empowering, connecting, accelerating, and sustaining the growth of trade, transport, and logistics. in addition to uphold the highest standards of excellence.”

The new strategy is geared towards further strengthening the company’s global footprint and fostering a positive influence on the communities served by 7X. The brand seeks to further enhance its contribution to the UAE’s vision of smart communities through a global network that leverages technology and collaborative efforts for enhanced efficiency in global operations.

In addition, the strategy sets new standards for quality, speed, reliability, and transparency in postal and express delivery. It responds to changing consumer demands by combining Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) services with fintech solutions, revolutionising the industry.

Commenting on the launch of the new identity and its transformation strategy, Abdulla Mohammed Alashram, Group CEO of 7X, stated, "In this historic step, we embark on a new chapter under the '7X' brand, signifying our unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional customer experiences and enriching their value. Our rich legacy and growing experience in the UAE and the region have always been pillars of our socio-economic evolution, in line with the national vision for digitization, e-commerce, logistics, and financial integration. We pledge to continue our technological and sustainable investments, affirming our environmental responsibility and dedication to innovation that aligns with market dynamics."

Alashram, added, "Our new strategy aims to reinforce our core operations and enhance their stability while focusing on achieving operational excellence through improved efficiency and productivity. This strategy not only highlights the expansion and diversification of our portfolio but also reflects our resolve to drive innovation in an ever-evolving sector."

By embracing innovation and sustainable practices, the Group envisions not only economic growth but also a contribution to environmental responsibility and social well-being. Through strategic partnerships and continuous investment in digitalization, 7X is poised to play a pivotal role in shaping a more interconnected, resilient, and inclusive global trade and logistics landscape.

-Ends-

For further information, please contact: